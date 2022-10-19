Sales Veteran Bill Beltz Joins Vuzix in the New Position of Vice President of Global Sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that Bill Beltz has joined the Company as VP of Global Sales. Reporting to Vuzix Chief Operating Office Pete Jameson, Mr. Beltz will oversee Vuzix' global sales effort, with responsibilities including management of the Company's regional sales teams, meeting with major clients, and designing and implementing effective sales strategies. This is a newly created position at Vuzix and one that is now needed to support our growing sales outreach around the globe.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Beltz brings a wealth of general management and sales experience to his new position. Prior to joining Vuzix, he served as Vice President of Sales at Snap One, a leading manufacturer and distributor of smart living technology. Prior to Snap One, he held sales and management positions of increasing responsibility at both NCR Corporation, a Fortune 500 software, consulting and technology company providing professional services and electronic products, and Radiant Systems, a provider of technology to the hospitality and retail industries that was subsequently acquired by NCR Corporation.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Vuzix to drive growth strategies for the business," said Bill Beltz, VP Global Sales. "Smart glasses-based solutions for enterprise represent a huge opportunity to reduce costs, increase productivity, and empower the next generation of connected workers. There's no better time to be part of Vuzix and this industry."

"Bill has a proven track record of success and we are glad to have him join Vuzix and lead our sales effort," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "As global industries increasingly embrace smart glasses and we navigate the growth phase of this business, we look forward to Bill's leadership in innovating our sales strategies and capturing a meaningful portion of the emerging global market opportunities."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 254 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to the employment of Bill Beltz as VP of Global Sales and his expected positive impact on Vuzix, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

