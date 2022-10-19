Ricoh Announces HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8ED AW Lens

Macro lens for use with PENTAX digital SLR cameras features new optical design for greatly improved imaging power;

Special-edition silver model to be available in a limited quantity of 300 units worldwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8ED AW lens—the first PENTAX macro lens to feature All Weather (AW) dustproof, weather-resistant construction. Incorporating a new optical design developed using the latest optical design technologies, the lens optimizes image resolution and contrast, even at open aperture, and delivers clear, high-quality images.

When mounted on a dustproof, weather-resistant PENTAX digital SLR camera body, the new HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8ED AW lens creates a highly dependable, durable imaging system that performs superbly in demanding shooting conditions — such as snow, mist, rain, or in locations prone to splashing or spraying water.

Despite the new optical design and AW construction, the new lens is nearly as compact as its predecessor (the smc PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8 WR). It features a new exterior design and incorporates the PENTAX-original Quick-Shift Focus System, enabling the photographer to instantly shift the focus mode from auto to manual after the subject has been captured in focus by the camera's autofocus system.

| Pricing and Availability |

The HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8ED AW black lens will be available in late November 2022 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets for the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $549.95.

In addition to the standard black model, the HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8ED AW lens will also be available in a special-edition silver model — limited to just 300 units worldwide. The special-edition silver model will be available in early November 2022 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com for the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $549.95.

| Main features of the HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mmF2.8ED AW |

Exceptional imaging performance made possible by the latest optical design technologies



The lens incorporates one ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass optical element and two Anomalous Dispersion glass optical elements to compensate for various aberrations and minimize the generation of the unwanted purple fringe effect. This is coupled with the high-grade, multi-layer HD (High Definition) Coating, which significantly reduces average reflectance in the visible ray spectrum to less than 50% compared to conventional models, and the innovative FREE (Fixed Rear Element Extension) focusing system. All together, these technologies effectively reduce the generation of flare and ghost images over the entire focus range — from minimum focusing distance to infinity — and deliver clear, high-quality images. The lens also provides life-size magnification in close-range shooting to capture dramatic, fine-detailed close-up images.



Dustproof, weather-resistant AW construction for exceptional outdoor shooting reliability



Ready for adverse weather conditions, the lens features dustproof, weather-resistant AW (All Weather) construction for the first time in a PENTAX macro lens. This dependable construction prevents the intrusion of dust and moisture into the lens body, using six sealing parts to optimize airtight performance. When mounted on a dustproof, weather-resistant PENTAX digital SLR camera body, it creates a highly dependable, durable imaging system that performs superbly in demanding shooting conditions — such as snow, mist, rain, or in locations prone to splashing or spraying water.



Exclusive exterior design and outstanding operability



The lens has an attractive, stylish appearance, with metallic exterior parts meticulously machined from high-grade aluminum. Its focus ring features the PENTAX-original Quick-Shift Focus System, which allows the photographer to instantly shift the focus mode from auto to manual after the subject has been captured in focus by the camera's autofocus system. This single-action operation assures a smooth, comfortable focus-mode switching maneuver during manual-focus shooting for dramatically improved operability.



Compact, lightweight design for superb maneuverability



Despite the improved imaging power made possible by the new optical design and outstanding AW construction, the lens is nearly as compact and lightweight as the smc PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8 WR (launched in December 2009 ), with outstanding weight distribution, ergonomics and maneuverability.



Other features





A working distance of 5.1 inches (13 centimeters), at life-size magnification, to facilitate the shooting of typically uncooperative subjects, such as insects

Individual serial number assigned to each lens: black model starts at 0000001, the silver model starts at 1000001

Circular diaphragm to produce a natural, beautiful bokeh (defocus) effect from open aperture to F5.6, while minimizing the streaking effect of point light sources

SP(Super Protect)Coating applied to the front optical element to keep the front surface free of dust or stains

Major Specifications

HD PENTAX-D FA MACRO 100mm F2.8ED AW Focal Length 100mm Equivalent to 153mm in 35mm format

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Maximum Aperture F2.8 Minimum Aperture F32 Lens Construction 10 elements in 8 groups Angle of View (Diagonal) 24.5°

16°

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Mount KAF Minimum Focusing Distance 0.303 m (1.0 ft.) Maximum Magnification 1.00x Filter Diameter 49 mm Diaphragm Control Fully automatic Number of Diaphragm Blades 8

Rounded diaphragm （100mm:F2.8-F5.6） Aperture Ring N/A Tripod Mount N/A Lens Hood PH-RBE49 (included) Lens Cap O-LC49 (included) Lens Case S80-120 (included) Maximum Diameter x Length approx. 65 mm x 80.5 mm (approx. 2.6 in. x 3.2 in.) Weight approx. 348 g /with Lens Hood approx. 387 g

(approx. 12.3 oz. / with Lens Hood approx. 13.7 oz) Temperature -10°C～40°C (14°F～104°F) Humidity 85% or less (no condensation) Included Accessories Lens Hood PH-RBE49, Lens Cap O-LC49,

Lens Mount Cap K, Lens Case S80-120 Others HD Coating

SP (Super Protect) Coating

AW (All Weather)

Quick-shift Focus System (QFS/A)

Colors (Black / Silver )

