Protect Your Reese's Candy This Halloween with the Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag

These One-of-a-Kind Bags Hide Your Beloved Reese's Peanut Butter Treats

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that the Reese's brand is the number one Halloween candy brand – we mean duh – so it's no surprise Halloween Reese's Peanut Butter treats are the first to be taken or wanted in a trade from trick-or-treaters' hard-earned bag of candy.

Reese’s Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag (PRNewswire)

Well, the Reese's team has a message - move along would-be candy thieves and tricky candy traders! Thanks to the first-ever Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag, people can now hide their most coveted Halloween candy, Reese's naturally, away from prying eyes and hands in a secret compartment.

"We know how it feels to work so hard Halloween night to get the best of the best candy, Reese's," said Reese's senior brand manager, Shannon Wilkinson. "So, we decided it's time to help you keep those number one treats for yourself with the Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat bag that has a secret compartment for those precious chocolate and peanut butter treats."

Directions to stash your precious Reese's snack-sized candy:

Simply lift the jack-o-lantern's right eye and secretly slip your Reese's snack-sized treat through the hidden opening. Once out of sight from envious family and friends, unzip the bottom flap to access the best stash ever. ENJOY those hard-earned delicious Reese's treats all for yourself!

How do you get one of these Reese's exclusive bags? Starting Wednesday, October 19th at 12 p.m. ET, the Reese's brand is releasing a limited quantity of the Secret Stash Bags, while supplies last, to gear up for the big night. Just go Shop.Hersheys.com to purchase your 9.6oz bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Snack Sized Ghosts, Bats & Pumpkins, and get the Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag for free!*

** Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 (except Alabama and Nebraska 19 and 21 in Mississippi) years of age or older as of date of entry. Giveaway Period: October 19, 2022 to October 19, 2022 at 11:59PM EST. The first 150 participants who purchase a specified Reese's Peanut Butter Snack Size item (REESE'S HALLOWEEN Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Ghosts, Bats & Pumpkins Snack Size 9.6oz Bag) on shop.hersheys.com will be entitled to receive the giveaway item, consisting of One (1) Reese's Secret Stash Bag and One (1) 9.6 oz bag of REESE'S HALLOWEEN Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Ghosts, Bats & Pumpkins Snack Size, totaling an estimated $6.99 value, which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST or October 19, 2022 12 PM – October 19, 2022 at 11:59PM EST, whichever comes first. A total of up to 150 will be awarded. Once the 150 giveaway items are awarded, no further items will be available. The giveaway items are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and non-refundable, have no cash value, and may not be combined with any other offers or promotions. Only one giveaway item per person. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

Customers will be notified via email within 48 hours of making their purchase if they are one of the first 150. Please allow 2 to 4 weeks for delivery of the giveaway item. To receive the giveaway item, the participant must provide sponsor a valid mailing address within 3 days after contact from the sponsor. Signature will be required when giveaway item is delivered.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

