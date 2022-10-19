Kaiyo Appoints New Board Member While Bolstering Its C-Suite To Continue Driving Brand Growth and Expansion

Brian Walker Joins Company's Board of Directors and David Tarbel Announced as Advisor to the CEO

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for gently-used furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today announced the appointment of Brian Walker, former CEO of Herman Miller, Inc., to its Board of Directors. The company is also announcing the hiring of established senior omnichannel retail executive David Tarbel, who has led finance and strategic planning teams at Gap, Williams-Sonoma, and West Elm, in the role of Advisor to the CEO. These appointments will better inform Kaiyo's growth and scale initiatives as the company aims to bring a greater focus on sustainability to the industry at large.

"It's an honor to welcome Brian and David to the Kaiyo team. Their knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable asset for us as we look to reach more customers with our mission of making great furniture accessible to everyone in a way that's better for the planet," said Alpay Koralturk, Founder and CEO of Kaiyo.

Walker brings a deep understanding of successfully building and growing not only disruptive but trusted companies within the furniture design space. Before joining Kaiyo, Walker served as President and CEO of Herman Miller, Inc., where he oversaw the company's strategic shift to an industry and consumer brand, successfully positioning Herman Miller as a premium lifestyle brand, spanning contract customers and consumers across a multi-channel platform. Walker is an experienced investor in both venture and private equity-backed companies. As part of Kaiyo's Board of Directors, Walker will leverage his expertise to help fuel its nationwide expansion and advise on the continued scaling of the business.

"The previously-owned furniture market is underserved and unorganized. Kaiyo's business model and technology represent a large opportunity for its investors, customers, and society as a whole. I am excited to join the board and look forward to being part of this game-changing effort," said Brian Walker, Kaiyo Board Member.

Tarbel, who joins Kaiyo as Advisor to the CEO, will facilitate and foster B2B relationships that allow Kaiyo to increase its scale while helping its partners reduce their environmental impact. A seasoned omnichannel executive, Tarbel brings ample experience to the company, having led finance, operations, real estate, and planning teams for world-class specialty apparel, consumer, and lifestyle home brands. This expertise will be critical in developing long-term brand positioning and growth initiatives for Kaiyo.

"It is my pleasure to work alongside Alpay as we explore the unlimited opportunity in Kaiyo — a business designed for the way we want to live today and tomorrow," said David Tarbel, Advisor to the CEO.

These appointments come on the heels of Kaiyo's West Coast debut, with strategic launches in Los Angeles and San Diego. Most recently, Kaiyo raised $36 million in its Series B, bringing Kaiyo's funding to nearly $50M. By growing to new markets and making it fast and convenient to buy or sell secondhand furniture, Kaiyo hopes to drive participation in the circular economy.

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and by handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo now serves and provides white-glove delivery to San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, and offers nationwide delivery through third-party carriers. The company is backed by Edison Partners, Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

