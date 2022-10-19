Dr. Deepak Chopra Aligns with Plant-Based Therapeutics Company ProVEDA to Highlight Topical Pain Relief Solutions

ProVEDA blends traditional Ayurvedic plant extracts recognized by the FDA with CBD and plant stem cells

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVEDA Corporation today announces it has entered into a relationship with Dr. Deepak Chopra, the global authority on natural solutions for health and wellness.

For over 5,000 years and still serving as the core of healthcare in India today, Ayurvedic medicine has over 250 plant extracts with proven medicinal properties. When formulating its topical pain relief solutions, ProVEDA starts with these traditional extracts and then adds plant stem cells for their antioxidant activities along with CBD for a feeling of overall wellness. The result is professional-grade, THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD-infused, plant-based therapeutics.

"After reviewing the studies on ProVEDA's products, I was impressed with the verified results," says Dr. Chopra. "The profound effect of ProVEDA's Ayurvedic plant-based solution compelled me to get involved with the company."

"TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century, and we are honored to have him involved with ProVEDA's topical pain relief solutions," says Rowland Hanson, cofounder of ProVEDA. "ProVEDA is also proud to be working with Dabur Research Foundation, the research and development resource of India's largest Ayurvedic medicine provider, as ProVEDA's exclusive formulator. Dabur utilizes artificial intelligence to select key Ayurvedic plant-based ingredients to blend with THC-free hemp-derived CBD, which is truly amazing."

Scott Grizzle, cofounder of ProVEDA adds, "In the food industry, we've seen the incredible disruption plant-based alternatives have brought to conventional industries. ProVEDA hopes to become that welcome alternative in plant-based therapeutics."

About Dr. Deepak Chopra

DEEPAK CHOPRA™ MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a whole health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his latest book, Abundance: The Inner Path to Wealth (Harmony Books) offers the keys to a life of success, fulfillment, wholeness and plenty. DeepakChopra.com

About ProVEDA

Cofounded by Rowland Hanson, originally instrumental in the branding of both Neutrogena and Microsoft, including the naming and global launch of Windows, and Scott Grizzle, ProVEDA offers professional-grade, CBD-infused plant-based therapeutics. ProVEDA's products blend earth-based traditional Ayurvedic plant extracts and the modern scientific discoveries of plant stem cells and broad-spectrum CBD (THC-Free) for an overall feeling of well-being. ProVEDA's therapeutic products were developed in partnership with Dabur Research Foundation the world leader in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, one of the world's oldest medical systems and remains the basis of India's healthcare today. All products are manufactured in the U.S. under strict regulatory cGMP compliance to ensure the highest quality control standards. ProVEDA.com

