Upkeep Announces $2M Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and Expand to New Markets

The first-ever comprehensive digital platform for both MedSpas and their consumers receives backing to revolutionize the cosmetic healthcare category

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Upkeep , the first app to allow users to find, book, and pay for their preferred MedSpa treatments, announced it has secured $2 million in Seed funding. The round was co-led by The Anthemis Female Innovators Lab Fund and 1517 Fund (early Loom and Figma backers), along with angel investors including Coco Meers. This investment will further Upkeep's mission to modernize the medical aesthetics experience for both customers and providers.

Upkeep was founded by CEO Tiffany Faith Demers to revolutionize the $113 billion cosmetic healthcare industry. Recognizing the inefficiencies in the industry and seeking to meaningfully improve the customer experience, Upkeep has created the first-ever marketplace for MedSpa providers and consumers.

"The cosmetic healthcare category is growing exponentially, as stigmas around these treatments are broken down and younger generations become increasingly transparent about all elements of their wellness routines," said Katie Palencsar, Managing Director and Global Head of Venture Studio at Anthemis. "Upkeep is digitizing the category as a whole to provide the access and convenience these users expect, and their rapid growth is a testament to that demand." she continued.

In under a year, Upkeep has debuted their service in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Miami, Palm Beach, and New York City, while building a wait list of over 20,000 users. The brand plans to utilize this funding to launch in 6 new markets by the end of 2022, and grow their offerings with adjacent categories and customized treatment packages. Additionally, Upkeep recently introduced flexible financing options directly in their app. This service will help meet demands of Gen-Z consumers who are exploring cosmetic dermatology at a younger age, and will provide greater accessibility for these procedures.

"Our mission is to become the go-to booking platform for all cosmetic dermatology and medical aesthetic procedures." said Tiffany Faith Demers, Founder & CEO of Upkeep. "By designing an app with quality, curation, and convenience at the forefront, we can serve both customers and providers equally, generating additional business for participating MedSpas and empowering consumers to book treatments that best suit them."

ABOUT UPKEEP

Upkeep is the first-ever beauty app that allows you to search, schedule, and pay for a wide variety of MedSpa treatments including botox, fillers, facials, laser hair removal, and more, all in one place. With Upkeep, choosing MedSpa treatments is a refined, painless process; no more searching pages of Google and phoning around for appointments! All professional providers are vetted, curated, and approved by the Upkeep team, so you know you're in safe hands. Current locations available on the app include LA, OC, San Diego, Malibu, Miami, Palm Beach, and NYC with additional cities launching in 2022 to serve the current waitlist. Upkeep is available for download via the App Store on iOS devices.

