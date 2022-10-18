FUELS INSTITUTE'S ELECTRIC VEHICLE COUNCIL RELEASES EV MARKET REGULATORY REPORT

Report Includes Practical and Actionable Recommendations to Develop and Implement State and Local EV-Charging Policies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report issued today from the Fuels Institute's Electric Vehicle Council, A Best Practice for EVSE Regulations, harnesses the vast market experience of key stakeholders to identify those policies implemented by authorities having jurisdiction that support the efficient installation of electric vehicle charging stations as well as those that impede such installations.

The report serves a critical need identified by previous EVC reports, as well as those published by other organizations, that the soft costs incurred navigating inadequate or outdated regulatory requirements are a significant barrier to development of a robust EV charging infrastructure.

"While many localities around the country are beginning to plan for EV growth, research has revealed that most states and localities that were surveyed had little to no policies at all respecting public EV charging." states John Eichberger, Executive Director of the Fuels Institute. "This is expected to change quickly in the next several years as states and localities recognize the need to prepare for the rise in electrification and receive funding from different sources. Many state and local officials for the first time will have to consider developing and implementing policies to expand infrastructure."

Policy topics addressed in this guide include the following:

Statewide

defining public utility and allowing kWh charging

installation-related policies

operation-related policies

EV-charging incentive programs

utility-related policies

Localities

expedited permitting requirements

parking requirements

EV-ready building code requirements

signage requirements

technical requirements

The guide concludes with best practice recommendations from regulated entities themselves, that is, stakeholders that have accumulated years of experience installing and operating EV-charging infrastructure around the U.S. Stakeholders from the EV-charging industry, fuel retailing, utility, and metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) shared their expertise and actionable and practical recommendations as AHJs begin to develop and implement EV-charging policies.

About Fuels Institute

The Fuels Institute, founded by NACS in 2013, is a non-profit research-oriented think tank that evaluates market issues related to vehicles and the fuels that power them, incorporating the perspective of diverse stakeholders to develop and publish peer-reviewed, comprehensive, fact-based research projects. The Fuels Institute is a non-biased organization that does not advocate.

