EMX by Big Village Collaborates with Kroger Precision Marketing to Improve Consumer Reach

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMX by Big Village, the leading Premium SSP and end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media, today announced it is approved by Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the retail media business of The Kroger Co., to make Kroger retail sales data available to advertisers within its SSP through EMX's Data Connected Private Marketplace (DCPMP) offering. The collaboration will enable advertisers to create custom audiences using KPM's data to reach 120 million households in the US and activate via a Data Connected PMP.

"EMX by Big Village is committed to providing our clients with premium inventory and data that maximizes campaign performance," said Michael Zacharski, CEO at EMX by Big Village. "Our collaboration with Kroger Precision Marketing now allows advertisers to leverage our premium inventory while reaching millions of US households across all media channels. When every ad dollar matters, EMX and KPM are providing solutions that help advertisers maximize and stretch their ad spend."

It is critical for advertisers to reduce waste, increase precision, and optimize bottom-line results. This product provides the ability to reach, identify, and measure sales lift by directly connecting KPM's proprietary data to EMX's premium direct supply.

Advertisers have the ability to create custom audiences leveraging Kroger Precision Marketing's first-party data along with access to measurement solutions. The Kroger-EMX Data Connected PMP (DCPMP) offering makes it easy for media buyers to activate since it is compatible with and is already available in every DSP – allowing clients to leverage their existing technology stack for seamless campaign activation.

