Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Friday, November 4, 2022

Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Conference Call Information 
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022 
Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT 
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424 
Int'l dial-in: (646) 960-0819 
Conference ID: 3813676

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy 

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterra-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-for-friday-november-4-2022-301652756.html

SOURCE Coterra Energy Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.