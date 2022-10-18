City Wide Facility Solutions Opens in its 36th State with First Location in Arkansas

Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth in 2022 with the announcement of its newest location in Rogers, which is the first in the state of Arkansas. The new office serves commercial properties across the Northwest region of the state.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide) (PRNewswire)

Local building owners and property management companies in Northwest Arkansas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Mike Anderson, an experienced service businessowner, opened the Northwest Arkansas office in Rogers at 214 S. 1st Street, Unit 202 on Oct. 17.

"I truly value helping others and when I looked into City Wide, I discovered there was an opportunity to do exactly that through my business," said Anderson. "I was blown away with how involved others in the franchise network were and knew it was an excellent fit for my next venture. My team and I are looking forward to connecting with local businesses to establish ourselves in Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith and beyond."

Anderson comes with a background in ownership and management within both the hospitality and pet industries. In the hospitality industry, he managed a business handling loss prevention for restaurants. Through his ownership of a natural pet food and supply store, he has the know-how to serve his local community. Both experiences emphasized for him the importance of building a talented team that understands strong client relations. At City Wide, he has already begun growing a dedicated team of partners to provide services for local organizations in Northwest Arkansas.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Ohio and Iowa and in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Northwest Arkansas and the services it manages, please visit nwa.gocitywide.com or call (479) 351-0331.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

