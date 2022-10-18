Brex and AngelList Help Founders Better Manage and Grow Their Startup

New integration allows founders to manage incorporation, fundraising, equity, and expenses all in one place.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex announced its partnership with AngelList to help founders effortlessly manage their corporate card and spend within AngelList Stack — a suite of tools that allows founders to manage their company's incorporation, cap table, fundraising, and employees all in a single location.

"Brex has been committed to helping founders access credit and scale quickly since we announced the first corporate card for startups in 2017," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "By integrating with AngelList, we're thrilled to now be positioned to help founders scale from MVP to IPO and beyond even faster."

With this integrated partnership, Brex and AngleList customers will have the ability to:

Open a Brex card instantly via AngelList Stack with no personal guarantee and 10-20x higher credit limits than traditional corporate cards.

Earn 5x Brex points on all AngelList spend and redeem for cash back, crypto, or business-building rewards like billboards and offsites.

Issue unlimited Brex cards, view expenses, control card locking, and run holistic spend reports, within the AngelList Stack dashboard.

Manage spend using suggested spend controls across employee spend, software SaaS, cloud infrastructure and more. AngelList provides Stack users with recommended spend amounts for each category based on data across thousands of startups.

Unlock capital using Brex's flexible underwriting, designed to support AngelList customers across all stages of growth.

"We launched AngelList Stack with one goal in mind: to make the process of scaling a company simple and effortless for founders," said Avlok Kohli, CEO of AngelList. "One of the most important factors when starting a business is having access to capital. With the AngelList Stack integration with Brex, founders on AngelList Stack founders will have more time to focus on what matters."

For existing users of Brex and AngelList Stack, click here .

About Brex

Brex is a corporate card and spend management solution that drives 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases or the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more .

