FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, today announced that the company has obtained the IATF16949 Quality Management System standard certification for the automotive industry.

Leopard Imaging Receives IATF16949 Quality Management System Certification to Provide Imaging Solutions for Automotive Customers (PRNewswire)

Automotive, Manufacturing, High Automotive Quality Certification, Made in USA, IATF16949

IATF16949, an internationally-accepted automobile industry standard, integrates the advanced quality management requirements of the industry. It represents the quality management system standards generally accepted across today's automobile manufacturing industry.

With IATF16949 certification, Leopard Imaging has officially entered the automotive supply chain. The certification demonstrates that in R&D, production, and management systems, Leopard Imaging has fully met all the management standards required by the automotive industry: systematic, scientific, and standardized.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has 14 years of experience of designing and manufacturing cameras for the most well-known technology companies globally. With excellent engineering teams and high quality manufacturing capabilities both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions.

At Leopard Imaging, SMT production lines are equipped with automatic loading machine, printing machine, SPI, Mounter, reflow furnace, AOI and other advanced equipment to produce PCBA and relevant products. Class 1000 dust-free assembly is equipped with high precision machinery like Active Alignment (AA) machine, image performance tester, automatic dispensing machine, hot air drying oven, LED UV oven, Focus light box, air tightness tester and so on, ensuring that the diversified production requirements from our clients are satisfied efficiently and effectively.

Leopard Imaging has successfully developed and deeply integrated Nvidia Jetson, Ambarella CV2, Socionext M10V, NXP i.MX and other AI platforms, and has made great achievements in ISP image tuning, 3D data acquisition, TOF camera-related R&D and 3D imaging, image algorithm optimization and application, etc.

Certified with IATF16949 Quality Management System standard certification, as well as ISO 9001:2015 system for national high-tech enterprise identification, Leopard Imaging is supporting the most innovative technology companies in automotive imaging solutions.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations.

