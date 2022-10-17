International Monetary Systems Sponsors Ohio Charity Golf Outing; IMS Alumni Honoree Helps Raise Thousands for Charities

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd. a worldwide leader in corporate and consumer barter services, today announced that it recently sponsored the Jimmy Crum "Labor of Love Charity Golf Outing," held at the Golf Club at Little Turtle Heritage Golf Club in Westerville, Ohio.

This 28th annual event, established in 1994, raises money for various charities. This year's recipients were Ohio Special Olympics, Recreation Unlimited and Easter Seals. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $1,000,000 for the charities, donated in trade dollars through International Monetary Systems, IMS Barter.

"IMS Barter is very proud to carry on the tradition of hosting and facilitating the Jimmy Crum Charity Golf Outing," stated IMS President Dale Mardak. "We could not do this without the support of Rick Smith with the Ohio State Alumni Association, the host golf course, Little Turtle and the volunteer employees of IMS Barter working the event. Helping the charities which Jimmy supported for so many years is a privilege to our company and all the individuals who participate. We look forward to 2023 and please consider supporting this wonderful event, contact go-ims@imsbarter.com."

Longtime VP of Sales for IMS Barter Barbara Martin was the honoree for this year's outing, receiving the "Labor of Love" award for her combined contributions to the Columbus, Ohio community. Among the special guests were Jerod Smalley of NBC4 and Dave Maetzold of Fox Sports Ohio. Some past honorees include: Wendy's Dave Thomas, the "first lady of golf" Barbara Nicklaus, John H. McConnell, Jim Lachey, Jim Luck, Paula Spence, Clark Kellogg, Archie Griffin and others.

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is the largest barter company in the world. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's website at: www.IMSBarter.com.

