Ericsson partners with Jio to build India's first 5G Standalone network to achieve India's digital leadership

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has entered into a long-term strategic 5G contract with Indian communications service provider (CSP) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in the country.

The announcement follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India. This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country.

Announcing the partnership, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, says: "We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio's 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016. We are confident that Jio's 5G network will accelerate India's digitalization and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation's `Digital India' vision."

Jio's Standalone 5G network deployment represents a major technology leap since it modernizes the network infrastructure to deliver a truly transformative 5G experience to consumers and enterprises. The capabilities of 5G SA are expected to drive innovation and build a robust 5G ecosystem and deliver advanced services.

Ericsson's energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions (from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio) and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio.

All products and solutions are deployed on new-build 5G SA networks, designed to maximize the benefits of 5G to CSPs and their customers - whether individual subscribers or enterprise and industry customers.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "India is building world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry."

5G Ranking

Ericsson recently topped the Frost Radar™: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market ranking for second year in a row. Ericsson was also named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report by Gartner.

The Company invests around 18 percent of global revenue in R&D and holds the leading patent portfolio in the industry, with more than 60,000 granted patents worldwide. It is also the holder of the most 5G essential patents.

From setting up the first switch in India in 1903 to providing connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G, Ericsson continues to play a pivotal role in powering virtually every facet of telecommunications in the country.

