CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-888-317-6003 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6061, passcode 9111446. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Chesapeake's website at www.chk.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Chesapeake Energy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing our leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net-zero direct GHG emissions by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.







INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION Chris Ayres (405) 935-8870 ir@chk.com Brooke Coe (405) 935-8878 media@chk.com 6100 North Western Avenue P.O. Box 18496 Oklahoma City, OK 73154

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation