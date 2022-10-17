Arkestro Named in Spend Matters' "50 to Watch" List

Annual List Recognizes Top 50 Fast-Rising Companies In Procurement and Supply Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, today announced it has been selected for Spend Matters' 50 Providers to Watch list. Each year, Spend Matters recognizes 50 organizations as top up-and-coming solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward.

"The past two years have presented a myriad of complex challenges for procurement teams. That's why many in the industry are eager for embedded solutions that can scale their best decisions to more spend without adding workload. Customers leverage Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform to scale the best decisions by their best people to more spend, which is one reason why we've seen such extraordinary growth over the past year," said Edmund Zagorin, CEO and Founder of Arkestro. "We're thrilled to have this growth and innovative spirit recognized by Spend Matters on their prestigious annual list, now for the third year in a row."

The Spend Matters 50 to Watch list is now in its seventh year of publication. Acknowledged companies are independently selected by Spend Matters' team of analysts over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as growth, innovation, tech capabilities, and solution delivery. Arkestro was also named in the Spend Matters' 50 To Watch list in 2021 and 2020, as well as the organization's "Future 5" list in 2019.

Speaking on why Arkestro was selected for this year's list, Bertrand Maltaverne, Sr. Analyst of Supplier Management and Sourcing at Spend Matters said, "Arkestro, which used to be called Bid Ops, started as a predictive sourcing software built for procurement teams who want predictive pricing pushed to their suppliers at the start of a sourcing process. Now Arkestro is taking the same approach to other processes – especially Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Management – to be a Predictive Procurement solution that delivers 'smart defaults' to improve cycle times and data quality. Seeing the benefits that Coupa and Ariba customers get by embedding Arkestro within their everyday processes really impressed us."

To learn more about Arkestro, please visit their website: https://arkestro.com/

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arkestro