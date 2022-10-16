World's first digital SPECT/CT capable of high energy imaging enables full range of clinical capabilities to Nuclear Medicine Centers across the world.

Based on Spectrum Dynamics digital SPECT/CT platform, VERITON-CT 400 Series provides the benefits of increased sensitivity and throughput to clinical applications based on high energy isotopes used in Nuclear Medicine.

SARASOTA, Fla, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Dynamics today announced its newest development in digital nuclear medicine imaging: the capability to image high energy isotopes using solid-state detector technology in a 3600-CZT based, wide-bore SPECT/CT configuration. This functionality is available in the new VERITON-CT 400 Series Digital SPECT/CT scanners, enabling total body, brain, heart and other imaging applications.

VERITON-CT 400 Series, the World's first digital SPECT/CT capable of high-energy imaging in Nuclear Medicine

"This truly represents a transformation in how we will image high energy isotopes: with the sensitivity benefits of digital detector technology, advanced reconstruction algorithms and total body coverage in 3D, both patients and clinicians will benefit from this innovation", said Nathaniel Roth, VP Research and Development and Clinical Research, Spectrum Dynamics.

The VERITON-CT 400 Series features Spectrum Dynamics' radical design, with its 3600 ring-shaped gantry with 12 swiveling CZT detectors, that revolutionized nuclear medicine imaging industry in 2017. During the scan, the digital detectors automatically follow the patient's body contour, providing exceptional proximity for increased sensitivity and better image quality. This design results in three times the volumetric sensitivity for routine 3D hybrid imaging without compromising patients comfort or department workflow. The scanner is available in 16-slice CT and 64-slice CT configuration enabling localization and attenuation correction for accurate quantification.

"The new VERITON-CT 400 has proved to be advantageous for high-energy tracers. In our nuclear medicine community, the main challenge now is to personalize and adapt targeted treatments to each individual. This requires precise determination of the distribution of delivered doses within the body. The scanner has the potential to do so with high quantitative accuracy and fast scan times to be used for a routine application", said Prof. Pierre-Yves Marie, MD, Ph.D., Head Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital of Nancy, France.

For more information, contact Nilda Rivera at (941) 441-6224 or NildaR@spectrum-dynamics.com

About Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Spectrum Dynamics Medical Group Limited and its subsidiaries ("Spectrum Dynamics") are engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, and service of state-of-the-art nuclear medicine imaging systems. Spectrum Dynamics is spearheading the transformation of SPECT imaging systems from analog to digital detection technology, enabling hospitals and clinicians to provide superior healthcare services with improved image quality, efficiency, and access to advanced clinical applications. Spectrum Dynamics launched the world first digital cardiac dedicated SPECT system – the D-SPECT® CARDIO – in 2007. Since then, the D-SPECT has become the system of choice for functional cardiac imaging with hundreds of systems sold worldwide. In 2018, Spectrum Dynamics launched its multipurpose VERITON® and the VERITON-CT® SPECT/CT, first ring-based 360 CZT digital SPECT/CT scanner.

