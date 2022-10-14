Two Envoy Solutions Companies Honored by Green2Sustainable for Leadership in Sustainability

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Envoy Solutions companies, WAXIE Sanitary Supply and North American Corporation, were the recipients of the Green2Sustainable's 2022 Sustainability Recognition Plaque handed out each year at the ISSA Show® North America. The show was held in Chicago in October of this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

To select the recipients, Green2Sustainable uses advanced analytic tools to measure and monitor an organization's use of natural resources, fuel, energy, waste, and other metrics.

They also conduct semiannual, one-on-one performance reviews with the recipients, suggesting ways to reduce their consumption, environmental impact, and operating costs.

"We are so impressed with how much WAXIE Sanitary Supply and North American Corporation have accomplished," says Katrina Saucier, program manager for Green2Sustainable. "Your efforts to measure and reduce your organization's consumption has direct results on the associated environmental impacts."

According to Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions, the parent company of WAXIE and North American, it is an honor to be recognized by Green2Sustainable.

"We are committed to being a leader that promotes responsible business practices in the communities we serve, so it's meaningful to receive this recognition for our ongoing efforts," said Fisher. "With the help of Green2Sustainable's program, we've taken significant steps forward in our sustainability journey as well as improved operational efficiencies."

Through its partnerships with WAXIE and North American, Envoy Solutions has enhanced its sustainability efforts by converting several facilities to receive energy from solar panels and transitioning to LED lighting at some buildings to be more energy efficient. In addition, the specialized distributor and solution provider has developed the Green Partner Support (GPS) Program to help its clients achieve their sustainability goals. Envoy Solutions, a family of regional distributors serving the U.S. market, is looking for additional ways to advance sustainability efforts across its national platform in the future.

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

About Green2Sustainable

Green2Sustainable provides comprehensive facility performance data management services, including data gathering, data analysis software, the Sustainability Dashboard, and performance reporting, to various business sectors. The Sustainability Dashboard is an advanced reporting system for business owners, managers, and property developers involved in sustainability programs. The system measures and monitors energy, water, fuel consumption, and other metrics; it is specifically designed to be easy to use, reduce environmental impacts, save money, and create a culture of sustainability. For more information, please visit http://www.green2sustainable.com/contact.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envoy Solutions