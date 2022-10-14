MY01 Presents Clinical Trial Data at Orthopaedic Trauma Association Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01 Inc. today announced that interim data from an ongoing, prospective multi-center study was presented at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida. The data represents the first 95 of 100 patients enrolled in MY01's inaugural post-market study.

Data from a paper titled, "Clinical Trial of a New Device for Real-Time Muscle Pressure Measurements in Patients with an Upper or Lower Extremity Fracture at Risk for Acute Compartment Syndrome" was given in a podium presentation by Dr. Ross Leighton, professor of surgery at Dalhousie University.

Results showed that as a complement to clinical signs, the use of the MY01 Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor resulted in all cases of ACS being accurately diagnosed, with no missed cases and no false positives.

"We want to make sure we reduce non-indicated fasciotomies but we also want to make sure we perform surgery on the patients that do require them," said Dr. Ross Leighton. "The trends shown by continuous monitoring have been very enlightening and are a good indicator if the patient is developing ACS, helping support our decision-making process."

This data is the result of a multi-center, prospective trial of the MY01 device as an adjunct to the standard clinical monitoring for ACS. This cohort study was performed for patients with long bone trauma of lower or upper extremities at risk of developing compartment syndrome in six Level 1 trauma centers across Canada.

"We're happy to see such positive results from this study, as we believe that continuous pressure monitoring is a key component in the accurate diagnosing of ACS," said Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, Inc. "MY01 is setting the gold standard in terms of providing actionable data to all members of a patient's care team."

About MY01, Inc. MY01, Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01, Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

