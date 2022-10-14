LORO PIANA & MYTHERESA CELEBRATE LAUNCH OF THE COCOONING COLLECTION IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loro Piana presented the new Cocooning Collection and celebrated the launch with Mytheresa as the exclusive e-commerce partner. The event was hosted by Kirsty Hume with a special ceramics workshop by Jane Yang-D'Haene at The Greenwich Hotel's Tribeca Penthouse.
Now available to shop at LoroPiana.com and Mytheresa.com.
Please credit all images:
Mytheresa & Loro Piana Cocooning Collection Launch
Photographer:
Yvonne Tnt for BFA
Where :
The Greenwich Hotel, New York, NY
Link to event imagery:
BFA LINK HERE
Guests included:
Kirsty Hume
Tara Thomas
Hannah Bronfman
Marie Von Behrens
Charlotte Groeneveld
Vanessa Fuchs
Michelle Li
Olivia Ponton
Leandra Medine Cohen
Jacquelyn Jablonski
Coco Bassey
Sai De Silva
Charly Sturm
Marina Ingvarsson
Anaa Saber
Beverly Nguyen
Abi Hoffman
Julie Ragolia
Violette Serrat
Kate Lanphear
Becky Malinsky
MaryKate Boylan
Sarah Zendejas
Kia Goosby
Dale Chong
Tilly Macalister-Smith
Loro Piana operates in the high-end luxury goods sector and has made uncompromising quality its mission. Offering the most discerning clients Italian-made clothing and accessories fashioned from the finest raw materials in the world, through an international network of directly operated stores, exclusive multi-brand retailers and the loropiana.com e-shop. Six generations of experience in the textile industry have converted Loro Piana into masters in the creation of high-end fabrics and fibres, placing them in the position of market leaders. Their vertical integration is the best guarantee of access to research, the most select raw materials and control over processes that combine the most modern technology with Italian craft and sartorial tradition.
Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).
Contact: Aaron Alexander, aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mytheresa