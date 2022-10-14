The inaugural Global Stage Hollywood Film Festival Launches with Film Screening Poupelle of Chimney Town, an award-winning animated feature from Japan

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support from Consulate General of Japan – Los Angeles, the inaugural edition of the Global Stage Hollywood Film Festival (GSH) will be at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on the days of Oct 28th & 29th, 2022. The opening film will be Poupelle of Chimney Town which has been recognized with several honors and movie awards nominations, including a Japan Academy Film Prize for Excellent Animation of the Year, a Cristal Award nomination from Annecy for Best Feature, an ANNIE awards nomination for Best Music – Feature, and a Satoshi Kon Award nomination from Fantasia for Best Animated Feature.

Global Stage Hollywood to introduce Japanese films and Best International Features for Oscars

This year's festival is being produced by Douglas Montgomery, founder and CEO of media consulting company, Global Connects Media. "The changes in the global entertainment industry have been accelerated greatly by the effects of CV19 and the work from-home-culture. Audiences more than ever are open to content from different cultures and the Global, diverse cultural community is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. We are very excited to show the wonderful, curated films and panels at GSH 2022."

In addition to the opening film, the festival lineup consists of four feature films, two documentaries (one world premiere, one North American premiere) and a selection of shorts, encompassing a broad range of genres reflecting the diversity of world cinema. Highlights include two Best International Feature submissions for the Academy Award®. Goddamn Asura, Taiwan's official submission, is a "multi-layered psychological drama" that delves into a random shooting by an ordinary teenager through six characters, a popular video game and an alternate reality. The feature picked up a Golden Horse and three Taipei Film Awards.

Cinema Sabaya, Israel's official submission for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards®, follows eight women from different sides of the Middle East conflict who participate in a video workshop using footage they have shot of their lives. The film was Israel's own Ophir award winner and is therefore automatically put forward as the country's submission.

Rounding out the festival will be three industry panels, taking cinema fans deep into Hollywood and the global entertainment business, and are outlined below:

《Panel Discussions》

--Web 3.0 / Foreign Content Potential: Discuss how Web 3.0 aids global filmmaking, distribution, and the potential of NFTs

--Creative &. Data Market: Discuss how the creative side and business side can work together with data

--Global Entertainment Market: Discuss the state of the Global Entertainment market.

Global Stage Hollywood was established to create a platform for diverse creators from all over the world. Combining the world into one forum meets the needs of the changing entertainment market and the growing transnational nature of media. With a mixture of in-person events including our marquee festival at the world-famous Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, small boutique screenings, business panels, and even digital roundtables, Global Stage Hollywood aims to serve the under-served.

Global Stage Hollywood is sponsored by Japan Airlines, Aurora Borealis Entertainment, Consulate General of Japan Los Angeles, Consulate General of Israel, A+E Networks Japan, Union Bank, Eiko's World, Vérité, Fairydrops, Taiwan Elite Network, and Sapporo Beer.

《Screening / Reception / Panel Venue》

TCL Chinese Theatre 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles : 5th Floor Reception, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood CA 90028

