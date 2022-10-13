Neurophth Therapeutics Conducts Special Interview with Dr. Satoshi Kashii on World Sight Day

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 13th is World Sight Day. Today, Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc. has a special interview with Dr. Satoshi Kashii, Professor of Visual Sciences and Ophthalmology, Aichi Shukutoku University, President of Asian Neuro-Ophthalmology Society, to understand his perspectives on LHON.

LHON is a debilitating disease that leads to quick vision loss concomitantly or successively. It mostly impacts young adolescent males and brings tremendous physical and psychological stress to the patients.

There has been no effective treatment for the disease, so far. Fortunately, with the advance of new technology, gene therapy emerges as an effective and safe treatment.

Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading biotech focusing on addressing rare ocular diseases including LHON by leveraging advanced gene therapy technology. Its program NFS-01 targets LHON-ND4 and is under clinical trials in China and in US separately. It is a promising candidate to tackle LHON-ND4.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc.