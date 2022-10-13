MYAS Rising Stars Football Academy

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MYAS Rising Stars Sport Academy was established in 2019 with the goal of providing young Minnesota community athletes, regardless of their athletic ability, opportunities to train, develop, and enhance their skills at an affordable price. At MYAS, our mission is to improve the delivery of youth sports services, and we believe the Academy is a wonderful supplement to our foundational offerings of competitive game play through leagues, tournaments, and specialty events.

Over the past two years, MYAS has offered camps, clinics, and additional developmental opportunities in the two major sports we serve, which are baseball and basketball. The MYAS team is excited to add on to our sports academy with the addition of youth football training and development!

The focus of MYAS Rising Stars Academy is to bring sport specific player development experts to the community athlete so that they are able to receive necessary resources. We are excited to announce our Rising Stars Football Academy Manager, Cleveland McCoy, of Quarterback Football Training (QBFT; www.qbfootballtraining.com ). Mr. McCoy is a former professional quarterback, and his passion and commitment to developing community athletes make him a perfect fit. From his business and past Parks & Rec professional experience, he has crafted a foundational program to enhance confidence and maximize capacity of performance from each player.

Stay tuned for registration details for Rising Stars Football and all other sports offerings at https://www.mnrisingstars.org/ .

About QBFT

Founded by former professional quarterback Cleveland McCoy in 2019, Quarterback Football Training (QBFT; www.qbfootballtraining.com ) was established to provide quarterbacks of all ages an outlet to reach their fullest potential on the playing field. What started off as a dream is now a reality. QBFT's mission is to enhance individual performance by dedicating time and quality quarterback specific workouts to empower success on and off the playing field.

About MYAS

Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (MYAS; www.myas.org ) originated in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and enhancing youth sports programs and services (leagues, tournaments, events, training/development, and educational offerings and resources) for Minnesota's youth athletes, coaches, parents, officials/umpires, and parent-volunteer athletic associations. Today, the MYAS is Minnesota's largest multi-sport organization and acts as a central clearinghouse for youth sports with more than 150,000 kids participating in programs and services each year. The MYAS is committed to providing a safe, positive, and productive experience for today's youth athletes.

