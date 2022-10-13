CirrusMD Names Jamie Hall President & CEO

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual care, today announced that veteran digital healthcare executive, Jamie Hall has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and has been elected to the company's board of directors.

"Jamie's history of successfully driving business growth and building innovative, mission-driven healthcare companies is perfectly aligned with CirrusMD's company culture and commitment to expanding access to care," said Kelsey Maguire, Managing Partner of the Blue Venture Fund. "We're thrilled to have him join and look forward to supporting him and the CirrusMD team in this next phase of growth."

Hall, who began his career with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, brings a 30-year track record of growth and transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. Prior to CirrusMD, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Transcarent and General Manager of BridgeHealth, where he served as President and CEO before its acquisition by Transcarent in October 2020. Prior to BridgeHealth, Hall held several executive leadership roles, including Chief Growth Officer at LifeNexus, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at CareWise Health. He also served as Senior Vice President of National Sales and Marketing at Landacorp, a SHPS company.

"I'm excited to join the talented, passionate team at CirrusMD and build upon the foundation that's been laid in delivering a uniquely better virtual care experience," said Jamie Hall. "We've made great strides in 2022 growing our business across some of the country's most respected self-funded employers, and commercial and government-sponsored health plans. I plan to help us strengthen those bonds further and grow our roster of blue chip clients and partners."

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of virtual healthcare company. In less than 60 seconds, patients begin chatting with one of our physicians, then dictate the pace and cadence of the encounter. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties including behavioral health and women's health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and offered through self-funded employers, as well as commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

