Capital Health Launches Advanced Simulation Training Center

HOPEWELL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health recently announced the launch of its new Advanced Simulation Training Center, a mobile simulation laboratory that provides state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary clinical training for physicians, nurses, emergency medical service providers, and other staff. The initiative was made possible through more than $500,000 of federal grant funding secured by Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), who was recognized for her role in the project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

"As part of our mission to improve services for urban and suburban patients, Capital Health has made a commitment to becoming a leading academic health center for the region," said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. "The Advanced Simulation Training Center is the latest demonstration of that commitment. Any great endeavor such as this requires strong partners, and we are grateful for the support of Rep. Watson Coleman, whose decades of hard work, experience, and commitment to our community helped bring this initiative to life."

"For over 125 years, Capital Health has provided high-quality medical care to local residents. I am so grateful that some of our country's finest medical professionals are right here in Trenton and this new mobile lab will help reach further into our neighborhoods to better serve some of our most vulnerable populations," said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

High-fidelity simulation is a widely used teaching tool in health care. Capital Health's Advanced Simulation Training Center is a mobile facility that can be driven directly to learners to provide enhanced, customized instruction to doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other staff at or near their place of work. The 40-foot unit has two large, independent simulation rooms equipped with manikins (life-sized models of human bodies) to simulate real patient scenarios. Instructors in two central control rooms create situations that learners will see in real life, document their performance, and provide meaningful feedback. Simulation training like this promotes learning through active hands-on experience in a risk-free environment while supporting the development of teamwork, communication, and critical thinking skills.

Capital Health will use the Advanced Simulation Training Center to provide safe training in advanced cardiac life support, interventional procedures, management of acute hemorrhagic crises, childbirth, infant resuscitation, team care and other areas to prepare the next generation of its medical staff. Additionally, the simulation labs will be used for process improvement, medical error investigation, and research to help Capital Health continue to advance health care quality, safety, and best practices. On top of its clinical training mission, the Advanced Simulation Training Center will provide health education and wellness screenings at local community-based events.

