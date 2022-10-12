MUTUAL CAPITAL ANALYTICS PARTNERS WITH VERTAFORE TO UNLOCK BIG DATA FOR MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANIES

New MCA/Vertafore partnership turns big data into better answers.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Capital Analytics (MCA), a provider of analytics solutions for mutual insurance companies, announced its partnership with Vertafore®, the leading insurance technology solution that connects every point of the insurance distribution channel. As a Vertafore Orange Partner, MCA can combine its industry expertise with Vertafore's exclusive data and analytics solutions to help mutual insurance companies partner with their independent agents to better compete in personal lines. With this partnership, carriers can quickly gain the actionable insight they need to manage performance.

MCA's comparative rater analytics leverages Vertafore solutions to provide MCA users with insights on how their personal lines are performing in the market. MCA customers are already using these solutions for areas such as gauging agent performance, changing product positioning to attract the most desirable set of risks while avoiding less desirable risks, as well as managing the long-term profitability of their personal lines portfolios.

According to Kevin Finn, MCA President and CEO, "As the independent agency system continues to evolve, mutual carriers need to fully utilize data from industry-leading technology like Vertafore's PL Rating™ to compete effectively. Through this partnership with Vertafore, MCA can move quickly to turn the data Vertafore provides into actionable insights for our clients."

Doug Mohr, Vertafore's Vice President of Industry Relations & Partnerships said, "The Vertafore Orange Partner Program brings together best-in-class solutions that complement the Vertafore suite of products. "MCA provides a power suite of data analytics leveraging Vertafore's rating solutions, helping mutuals become even more competitive in the markets they serve."

ABOUT MUTUAL CAPITAL ANALYTICS

Founded in 2019, Mutual Capital Analytics works with leaders of Mutual Insurance Companies to create products and services that help them compete more effectively in a highly regulated, increasingly competitive environment. MCA builds, implements, and optimizes analytics-based solutions to drive improvements so customers can thrive in their markets. Headquartered in Farmington, CT, MCA combines data-driven analysis, coupled with years of insurance industry experience, to help Mutual Insurance Companies discover new business opportunities, grow their companies, and improve performance.

www.mutualcapitalanalytics.com

ABOUT VERTAFORE

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2022 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Mutual Capital Analytics