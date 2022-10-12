FREEMAN RELEASES ASSAYS FOR FIRST 11 HOLES - EXTENDS LEMHI SHALLOW OXIDE GOLD MINERALIZATON TO THE EAST

- Expansion and infill drilling successfully extends known mineralization at Lemhi up to 80 metres to the east
- Drill program intersects shallow oxide gold mineralization within existing resource pit adding both along strike and at depth
- Expansion hole FG22-014C returned 41m at 0.94 g/t Au including 17m @ 1.67 g/t Au
- Expansion hole FG22-016C returned 16m at 2.1 g/t Au
- Expansion hole FG22-029C returned 29.65m at 0.45 g/t Au including 8.65m @ 1.2 g/t Au
- Expansion hole FG21-007C returned 12.45m at 1.02 g/t Au including 3m @ 3 g/t Au
- Expansion hole FG22-002C with 7.5m at 0.73 g/t Au (at 340.6m) is the deepest intercept to date confirming that mineralization continues at depth
- Infill hole FG21-009C returned 90m at 0.61 g/t Au including 15.97m @ 0.92 g/t Au
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - October 12, 2022 – Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received results for 11 diamond drill holes from the Company's 12,168 m Phase II resource expansion drill program at its 100% owned Lemhi Gold Deposit, Idaho, USA. Ten of these drill holes were designed to test mineralization on strike to the east of the known deposit (expansion holes) and one infill hole to improve the resource confidence in zones with historical drill holes (See Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3.)
The expansion holes represent 20 to 80 metre step outs to the east of existing drilling where mineralization is open. These areas were previously modelled as unmineralized due to lack of drilling in the initial maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). The current MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.94 million tonnes at 1.02 g/t Au for 749,800 oz of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.68 million tonnes at 1.01 g/t Au for 250,300 oz of gold (refer to press release dated July 8, 2021). The MRE covers a surface area of 400 by 500 metres and extends down to a depth of 180 metres below surface. The resource expansion holes that form the bulk of the current Phase II drill program are designed to extend this current resource both along strike and at depth.
Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman, commented, "These first ten drill holes step out up to 80 metres along strike, adding approximately 20% to the known mineralized east-west strike length. This initial batch of results gives us confidence that we will increase our overall gold resource and likely improve the economics by adding crucial ounces within our eastern pit shell boundaries. Similar drilling has been completed to test the west and north extents of the deposit and we eagerly await the results."
All holes drilled to date have intersected shallow oxide gold. Selected highlighted results from the 10 holes are 0.61 g/t Au over 90m, including 0.92 g/t Au over 15.97m (FG22-009C); 0.94 g/t Au over 41m, including 1.67 g/t Au over 17m (FG22-014C); 0.73 g/t Au over 7.5m (FG22-002C; deepest mineralization drilled to date (340m) at Lemhi); and 2.1 g/t Au over 16m (FG22-016C). Gold mineralization now extends to at least 348 metres and is open at depth. (See Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3.)
Table 1 – Significant Drill Results – Lemhi East*
DRILL HOLE
DEPTH
(METRES)
DIP
AZIMUTH
FROM
TO
HIGHLIGHT
FG22-002C
398.68
-90
360
114.78
126
11.22 m @ 0.28 g/t Au
174.88
176
1.12 m @ 1.04 g/t Au
230.3
231.88
1.58m @ 0.96 g/t Au
249
250
1m @ 0.25 g/t Au
259
261
2m @ 0.23 g/t Au
326
363.09
37.09m @ 0.26 g/t Au
Including
337
363.09
26.09m @ 0.33 g/t Au
Including
340.6
348.08
7.48m @ 0.73 g/t Au
FG22-004C
356.01
-90
360
89
91
2m @ 0.36 g/t Au
99
102
3m @ 0.31 g/t Au
124
125
1m @ 0.22g/t Au
131
132.12
1.12m @ 0.2 g/t Au
149
151
2m @ 0.28 g/t Au
167
171.26
4.26 m @ 0.56 g/t Au
227.69
242
14.31m @ 0.23 g/t Au
Including
227.69
232
4.31m @ 0.42 g/t Au
241
242
1m @ 0.46 g/t Au
252
262.89
10.89m @ 0.33 g/t Au
Including
255.88
257
1.12m @ 0.97g/t Au
FG22-007C
287.73
-90
360
59
60
1m @ 0.56 g/t Au
68
213
145m @0.21 g/t Au
Including
68
69
1m @ 0.59 g/t Au
71.22
81
9.78m @ 0.36 g/t Au
85
86
1m @ 0.25 g/t Au
94.12
94.51
0.39m @ 5.5 g/t Au
102
103
1m @ 0.24 g/t Au
129.55
142
12.45 m @ 1.02 g/t Au
including
130
133
3m @ 2.98 g/t Au
144.93
152
7.07m @ 0.26 g/t Au
156
158
2m @ 0.2 g/t Au
163
172
9m @ 0.2 g/t Au
174
177
3m @ 0.23 g/t Au
185.58
187
1.42m @ 0.33 g/t
193
196
3m @ 0.2 g/t Au
207
208
1m @ 0.23 g/t AU
212
213
1m @ 0.46 g/t Au
FG22-012C
332.69
-90
360
114
118
4m @ 0.55 g/t Au
122
123
1m @ 0.2 g/t Au
126
128.63
2.63m @ 2.14 g/t
136
141
5m @ 0.41 g/t
160.63
162.39
1.76m @ 0.9 g/t Au
186
192
6m @ 0.35 g/t Au
196
198
2m @ 0.3 g/t
200
202
2m @ 0.36 g/t
227
228
1m @ 0.64 g/t
FG22-014C
352.96
-90
360
113
154
41 m @ 0.94 g/t Au
Including
113
130
17m @ 1.67 g/t Au
291
292
1m @ 0.31 g/t Au
301
303
2m @ 0.2 g/t Au
306
307
1m @ 0.26 g/t Au
340
341
1m @ 0.26 g/t Au
FG22-016C
250.85
-90
360
49
208
159m @ 0.22 g/t Au
Including
50
52
2m @ 2.2 g/t Au
116
122.87
6.87m @ 0.47 g/t Au
138
152
14m @ 0.56 g/t Au
FG22-018C
278.43
-90
360
10
14
4m @ 0.21 g/t Au
17
20
3m @ 0.21 g/t Au
27
28
1m @ 0.45 g/t Au
47
63
16m @ 2.1 g/t Au
including
55
57.3
2.3m @ 5.35 g/t Au
129
145
16m @ 0.83 g/t Au
157
159
2m @ 0.3 g/t Au
184
194
10m @ 0.3 g/t Au
204
206
2m @ 0.21 g/t Au
FG22-019C
229.82
-90
360
68.51
75
6.49m @ 1.4 g/t Au
91
95
4m @ 0.98 g/t Au
FG22-021C
247.95
-90
360
69
72
3m @ 0.37 g/t Au
82
84
2m @ 0.4 g/t Au
88
90
2m @ 0.25 g/t Au
103
197
94m @ 0.31 g/t Au
Including
137
149
12m @ 1.1 g/t Au
137
176
39m @ 0.52 g/t Au
FG22-029C
297.48
-90
360
144
147
3m @ 0.65 g/t Au
223.35
253
29.65m @ 0.45 g/t Au
Including
223.5
232
8.65m @ 1.2 g/t Au
277
279
2m @ 0.6 g/t Au
Infill
FG22-009C
229.51
-90
360
10
100
90m @ 0.61 g/t Au
including
10
22
12m @ 1.1 g/t Au
44
49
5m @ 2.26 g/t Au
63.09
73
9.91m @ 0.95 g/t Au
78.03
94
15.97m @ 0.92 g/t Au
109
111
2m @ 0.48 g/t Au
120
121
2m @ 0.25
125
128
3m @ 0.26
151
154
4m @ 0.35 g/t Au
178.95
180
1.03 @ 0.31 g/t Au
211
212
1m @ 0.4 g/t
* Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 90-95 percent ("%") of core length. Numbers rounded to one decimal place.
** Using 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.
As at October 11, 2022, a total of 50 new core drill holes have been completed at Lemhi for a total of 12,168 metres. In addition, two reverse circulation ("RC") holes totalling 402m were completed at Lemhi. These holes have been primarily designed to test on strike extensions of the known resource as well as infill in certain parts of the gold deposit. In particular, the drill program has focused on areas currently modelled as pit waste because of no or sparse drill data. All ounces added in these areas, even if close to the cut-off grade, will add value to the project as they come from zones in the resource shell that can now be upgraded to resources (See Figures 1, 2 and 3.) An additional 20 holes or approximately 4,000 m have been planned as part of the Phase 3 RC drill program which is ongoing.
All drill holes from the project have been logged, sampled and sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001:2008) for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy (select drill holes). Freeman Gold has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control (QA/QC) program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Analytical results are pending.
Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.
