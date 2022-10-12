EE North America to develop 10 GW of Renewable Energy Projects in the U.S. by 2026

Leading global energy developer making major investments in U.S. market; new projects will accelerate the transition to clean energy and provide solutions to decarbonize hardest-to-abate sectors.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EE North America, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, today announced its ambition to develop 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy in the United States by 2026. Currently active in 26 markets globally, European Energy is a recognized market leader in the development of solar, wind and Power-to-X projects, which can produce green hydrogen, e-methanol and jet fuel.

"We are excited to expand our renewable energy project development expertise into the United States. European Energy views the U.S. as a critical market for solar and wind power, as well as technologies like Power-to-X that will be essential solutions in decarbonizing the hardest-to-abate sectors of the economy," said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy. "Our vision is to enable the transition to clean energy, and our ambitious investment plans for the U.S. are an essential part of that journey."

EE North America recently opened a new office in Austin, Tex., to support its U.S. development pipeline. The company has purchased over 7,000 acres of land to develop its first U.S. solar projects, including 1 GW of solar capacity in Texas and additional projects in the Western United States. EE North America is also exploring investments in green hydrogen and e-methanol, which have applications in transportation, home heating, and heavy industry.

European Energy – EE North America's parent company – recently completed the largest electrolyzer order in the world (50 megawatts) with Siemens to develop the world's first commercial large-scale e-methanol project and recently signed an agreement with the world's largest shipping company A.P. Moller - Maersk to offtake up to 300,000 tons of e-methanol by 2025. The company is partnering with multiple ports in Europe to produce green hydrogen.

"We have the expertise, partnerships, and global track record to deliver fully integrated clean energy systems that enable cross-sectoral decarbonization, while also creating new American jobs and ensuring local communities benefit for generations to come. EE North America's energy solutions are commercially mature and financially viable today, and we look forward to additional partnerships as we make the U.S. a core part of our future growth story," said Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America.

About EE North America:

EE North America develops, finances, builds, and operates wind and solar farms and was one of the first companies in the world to introduce Power-to-X technology. Its parent company, European Energy A/S, is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has significant and in-depth experience in the development and deployment of renewable energy in four continents. European Energy was founded in 2004 and has a current project pipeline of 40 GW in markets across the world.

Contact

Lorena Ciciriello

CEO, EE North America

+1 917 900 8115

lci@europeanenergy.com

Ming Ou Lü

PR Manager

(+45) 31 26 93 76

miol@europeanenergy.com

