Deer Park Road Welcomes New General Counsel

Robert Attai Joins Deer Park from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Park Road Management Company ("Deer Park"), an alternative investment management firm, today announced the addition of Robert (Rob) Attai as General Counsel. Rob and Deer Park's current General Counsel, Robert Schwartz, will work closely together to transition responsibilities over the coming year.

"Rob brings more than two decades of legal experience across multiple sectors both domestically and internationally. We are very pleased to welcome Rob to Deer Park and look forward to relying upon his strong business acumen and legal knowledge to help drive our growth and development," said Brad Craig, Deer Park's Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner.

Rob is an accomplished legal strategist who joins Deer Park from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP in Denver, CO where he was an Equity Shareholder advising clients on a wide range of matters, including debt and equity financings, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, entity governance, and disputes. He has supported negotiations with foreign governments, joint venture participants, partners, service providers and financing sources across the world. Rob received his Juris Doctor degree with honors from The George Washington University Law School. Rob has been recognized in Chambers USA's ranking of top lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, and Colorado Super Lawyers, and was Law Week Colorado's "People's Choice for Best Corporate Attorney" in 2012.

About Deer Park Road Management Company:

Deer Park Road Investment Management Company is an alternative investment management firm based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Deer Park Road manages investments primarily in distressed assets, including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, corporate debt and other credit investments. Deer Park was founded by Michael Craig-Scheckman in 2003, who was joined by Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, in 2010. Deer Park currently has approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management. The Firm offers investors from around the globe a range of investment funds to meet their specific needs and objectives. including its flagship STS Master Fund, the Deer Park Total Return Credit Fund (a daily liquidity mutual fund) and customized, separately managed accounts (SMAs). For more information visit www.deerparkrd.com

