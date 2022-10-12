CASIO G-SHOCK ANNOUNCES NEW BLUETOOTH COLLECTION

The GAB001 & DWB5600G timepieces offer advanced, exclusive virtual experiences and dynamic design.

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to announce G-SHOCK's GAB001 series with an all-new, integrated bezel and band construction, and the DWB5600G series with transparent gradation coloring. Both collections feature enhanced Bluetooth capabilities.

The GAB001 series will be available in four colors including G-SHOCK's black brand color and a new shade of red. The DWB5600G silhouette will be offered in three different colors with a gradient design. The GAB001 timepiece emphasizes a redesigned structure that fuses with the bezel and band for comfortable wearability and highlights the series' futuristic vision.

The GAB001 offers a restructured look to the G-SHOCK standard design with a new sense of scientific toughness and a future-oriented form based on technology. The timepiece's emphasis on unity with the body is evident through the integrated structure of the bezel and band that allows the watch to fit the wrist better than ever before.

For the first time, with the introduction of the GAB001, G-SHOCK will also adopt a downsized cutting glass as an adhesive method, therefore reducing the size of the watch by 6mm. This innovation will allow customers to experience a refined fit and feel that could not be seen in a G-SHOCK profile until now.

Designed to incorporate the sensibilities of a digitally native world, this new Bluetooth-enabled collection comes equipped with new smartphone capabilities for customers to explore. Watch wearers get the best of both worlds with the GAB001 and DWB5600G by simultaneously enjoying seamless connectivity via the CASIO Watches app and G-SHOCK's iconic durability.

All seven new timepieces come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Dual Super Illuminator) LED Light (GAB001)

Super Illuminator LED Backlight (DWB5600)

Alarms + Hourly Time Signal

1/100Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (38TZ, 38Cities + UTC) up to 300 with the app

Hand shift feature (GAB001 only)

Date/month display swapping

Multi-lingual day of week display (En, Es, Fr, Ge, It, and Ru)

The GAB001-1A and GAB001-4A along with the DWB5600G-1 , DWB5600G-2 , and DWB5600G-7 will retail for $140, and the GAB001G-1A and GAB001G-2A , are priced at $150 each. All seven designs will be available for purchase starting today, October 12th at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

