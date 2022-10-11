Yardi Acquires Space Management Provider Planimetron

Space management solution for commercial owners and operators will boost marketing, deal management and more with full space visibility

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate technology provider Yardi® announced today that it has acquired Planimetron to help meet the growing demand for efficient space management by office, retail and industrial real estate owners and operators.

With an anticipated launch to market in 2023, Yardi will rebuild and rebrand Propidex, Planimetron's market-leading space management platform, as Space Manager and incorporate it into the Yardi CommercialEdge platform, a full suite of revenue-focused solutions.

Space Manager will allow commercial real estate owners and managers to store, edit and share floor plans and site plans from one centralized location. When combined with CommercialEdge and the Yardi® Elevate suite of asset management solutions, Space Manager will provide unprecedented visibility for marketing, leasing, forecasting, facilities and construction operations.

"We are excited to welcome the Planimetron team to Yardi," said Arjun Rao, senior director of commercial for Yardi. "This team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about commercial real estate, especially with regard to space management within properties. Space Manager will be an exceptional addition to the CommercialEdge suite."

About Planimetron

Planimetron creates visual decision support solutions for commercial and corporate real estate professionals. Since 1983, Planimetron solutions have generated a rich graphical user experience by integrating real estate and spatial data. For more information, visit planimetron.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

