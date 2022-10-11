OpenWeb Joins World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community to Advance Mission to Create a Healthier Web

Innovative Unicorn will Contribute to WEF's Platform on Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Sports

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium community engagement platform serving more than 1,000 publishers and over 100 million monthly active users, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum.

As a member of the Global Innovators Community, OpenWeb will contribute to the World Economic Forum's Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Sports Platform, which is dedicated to identifying new business models for content and distribution, and transforming the way global consumers engage with media, information and entertainment.

"We're humbled to be a part of The Global Innovators Community and we're looking forward to collaborating with some of the world's leading companies to drive meaningful and positive impact in the world," said Nadav Shoval, co-founder and CEO of OpenWeb. "The community's mission is closely aligned to our own mission at OpenWeb to create a healthier online environment that is safe for brands and people and ultimately helps move society forward."

OpenWeb has created the first B2B2C platform designed to create engaging online community experiences. The company's proprietary AI moderation technology is used by more than 1,000 of the world's top publishers, including Yahoo, Hearst, News Corp, Forbes, IGN, and Refinery29 to gain independence from traditional social media, cultivate trust and encourage quality conversations. The platform incentivizes civil engagement and the creation of high-quality content, while also cultivating opportunities for brand-safe advertising.

The company has grown rapidly in recent years. In the past 12 months, OpenWeb completed a $100 million acquisition of global advertising platform ADYOULIKE and a Series E round of investment last November, which catapulted the company to tech unicorn status and raised $150 million.

In September, OpenWeb announced the hire of its first Chief Marketing Officer, Tiffany Xingyu Wang. A true change agent and vocal advocate for digital trust and ethical Web3 development, Wang sits on the World Economic Forum's Digital Safety Coalition.

"Trust is the most important currency in the next iteration of the web. Now more than ever, we need to focus on putting trust at the core of growth strategy," said Wang. "I am excited to continue working with the World Economic Forum through my new role at OpenWeb, and together build a safer and healthier web."

"OpenWeb is pioneering solutions that leverage innovation to combat toxicity online and promote a healthier society for everyone. We're pleased to welcome them to the Global Innovators Community and we're looking forward to leveraging their insights to inform our content work on the Forum's Platform for Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Sports," said Verena Kuhn, Global Innovators Community Head, World Economic Forum."

The Global Innovators Community is part of the World Economic Forum – the international organization for public-private partnership. Originally established in 1971 and based in Geneva, Switzerland, the forum engages political, business and cultural leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Every year, the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

About The Global Innovators Community

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve the quality of conversations online, building a healthier web where content creators of all kinds are empowered to thrive. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 265 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, Georgian, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $223 million in funding and is currently valued at over $1 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

