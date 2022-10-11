Gimme Announces New Chief Strategy Officer

Dan O'Brien Named Chief Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme, whose technology helps food service and grocery store delivery operators automate merchandising, announced today that Dan O'Brien has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

O'Brien, a veteran in the unattended retail, vending, and warehouse distribution industries, brings an in-depth knowledge of market and vending operations, as well as the unique needs of those with multiple warehouses. He is joining Gimme's executive suite to help bring the company's vision to reality, and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between products and its current and future partners.

"Dan is a proven leader in our industry," said Cory Hewett, co-founder of Gimme. "His in-depth knowledge and experience will strengthen Gimme's strategic goals that, in turn, will guide future development. He also brings a great deal of industry respect and operating expertise to the table, that complements our passion and energy for developing innovative products and technology."

Prior to joining Gimme, O'Brien has spent the past 16 years with Burch Food Services as Director of Sales which led its early adoption of unattended retail markets. O'Brien led the Burch team through the transition of vending to markets over the past 11 years where his role evolved to include a strategic push for same-store sales growth and new customer growth through technology utilization. He is a member of the Canteen Franchise Markets and Technology Advisory Council and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

"I am thrilled to join Cory, Evan and the Gimme team and to contribute to the company's continued success," said Dan O'Brien, CSO of Gimme. "The company's vision, innovation and spirit has been apparent since my first encounter with them, and the timing is perfect for combining my industry operating experience with their technical aptitude and expertise. I look forward to bringing an operational perspective to product development and engineering to elevate the entire Gimme offering."

"We have established Gimme's culture based upon empathy, determination and problem-solving," said Evan Jarecki, co-founder of Gimme. "Dan is a perfect addition to enhance the understanding of our customers and users based upon his first-hand experience. Dan will play a pivotal role in Gimme's next evolution of growth and expansion in the coming years."

Gimme builds advanced hardware and software to help food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only its own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. The technology provides machine status data to help operators focus on cash accountability and inventory tracking to reduce stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. The company's hardware product, the Gimme Key, is now the #1 wireless DEX adapter for direct store delivery, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology and replacing previous outdated legacy handhelds. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter.

