Edison Energy Acquires Alfa Energy to Help Meet Major Market Demand

The integrated energy and sustainability advisory company significantly expands its geographic footprint to 22 European countries

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global energy and sustainability advisory firm Edison Energy (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) today announced that it has acquired the international energy and sustainability consultancy Alfa Energy Ltd ., as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its impact and offerings to clients and partners.

Decarbonization is a strategy that must be implemented at a global scale.

The two entities are coming together to help the world's largest and middle-market corporate, industrial and institutional clients set and meet robust sustainability commitments and navigate the choices and opportunities that are emerging from the global transition to a net-zero future.

Based in the UK and with a Pan-European presence, Alfa Energy has worked with some of the world's largest organizations to procure and manage their energy as they seek ways to meet their energy, sustainability, and technology needs.

Alfa Energy has been a trusted Edison Energy partner for more than seven years, creating strong relationships among the organizations' leaders and team members through their mutual engagement with clients.

"With more global clients seeking ways to decarbonize their operations, the time is right for Edison Energy to expand its platform across the Atlantic, with service to 22 European countries," said Oded J. Rhone, CEO of Edison Energy. "During this time of turmoil in the energy markets, customers' needs are rapidly evolving. The combined capabilities of Edison and Alfa more fully position us to help our clients set and meet their energy and sustainability commitments in a timely and thorough manner."

"Alfa Energy has made a significant service contribution to commercial and industrial clients in the UK and Europe," said Damir Ahmovic, Alfa Energy CEO. "By joining forces with Edison Energy - which has been our long-term partner in the delivery of services to global accounts - that dream is now a reality. A sustainability agenda demands systemic decarbonization. The enhanced deliverables of the combined company will position us to help our clients navigate their way towards a better future.''

"Decarbonization is a strategy that must be implemented at a global scale," said Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., Vice President of Edison's Energy Supply Advisory. "In highly volatile commodity markets, our global clients are seeking integrated energy risk management and procurement solutions that are sustainable and resilient. The integration of our companies will help our clients achieve these goals."

About Edison Energy

Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that are emerging from the transition to a net-zero future. For more information visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/

