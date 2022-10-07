LP Building Solutions Enters Partnership with Gary Sinise Foundation

LP to support multiple new builds with inaugural donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LP Foundation, LP Building Solutions' non-profit giving division, has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. Program as the LP Foundation's first national non-profit partner.

The LP Foundation and Trustees Teade Tagaloa, Jonathyn Truax and Logan Parkhurst, together with LP Executive Vice President and CFO Alan Haughie, were honored to present the initial $100,000 donation check to the Gary Sinise Foundation in person at LP's corporate office last week.

"We are incredibly grateful to the LP Foundation for their generous donation that will go to support our nation's most severely wounded heroes," said Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise. "Through their support of our Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, LP Foundation will help us provide specially adapted, mortgage free homes for those who are suffering from amputations, severe burns, paralysis, and traumatic brain injuries. These custom smart-technology homes are built for their specific needs and will help to restore their independence, empowering them to regain the freedom to move forward in their lives, the very things they served to defend for us all."

The Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. Program builds specially-adapted smart homes for severely wounded heroes, in addition to providing home modifications, mobility devices, and adapted vehicles to injured, wounded, ill and/or aging heroes. The LP Foundation is providing an initial $100,000 donation to R.I.S.E., which is the Foundation's largest donation in 2022; the Foundation will make an annual financial donation to the R.I.S.E. Program, with planned partnership extensions such as product donations in the works as well.

"The LP Foundation is a shining example of what it means to, as Gary would say, "do a little more" to support our veterans, heroes, defenders and first responders, and we look forward to this great partnership," said Donna Palmer, Executive Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation. "With the support of partners like LP Foundation who continue to step up to help us help our country's heroes and their families, we will continue to expand our mission to serve and honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country and communities."

The partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. Program aligns with the LP Foundation's primary giving category (Housing), and works in conjunction with LP's overall purpose of Building A Better World™. The LP Foundation has a long history of providing help where it is most needed in our communities; this partnership expands the LP Foundation's focus to a national level, while allowing it to stay true to its mission of supporting the communities where we live and work.

"We take a great deal of pride in the work the LP Foundation does," said Brad Southern, LP Chair and CEO. "A partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation to support the R.I.S.E. program is a significant step forward in the Foundation's scope of work at the national level. I am excited for this new venture and the impactful work we will do alongside the Gary Sinise Foundation, in addition to the great things the Foundation continues to do in our mill communities."

With this initial donation, the LP Foundation is supporting new builds for veterans and first responders in Republic, Missouri; Springfield, Oregon; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; and locally, on a build right outside Nashville, for US Army Sergeant (Retired) Joshua Hargis.

"I can go everywhere in this house and enjoy being together with my family," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Romulo "Romy" Camargo at the recent dedication of his R.I.S.E. home. "Through voice automation, I can now complete tasks I was unable to do in my previous living situation."

Founded mere months after the company formed in 1972, the LP Foundation has provided over $20 million to deserving nonprofits since its inception, including the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation, Harpeth Conservancy, Cumberland River Compact, and the Land Trust for Tennessee.

