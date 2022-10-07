Dark & Lovely and the College Gurl Foundation Announce New Scholarships for Black, Female College Students In Celebration of Dark and Lovely's 50th Anniversary, 50 book scholarships will be awarded to young, Black women pursuing college degrees

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark & Lovely , as part of its Building Beautiful Futures initiative, in partnership with The College Gurl Foundation, has announced that applications are now available for the Building Beautiful Futures book scholarship program. Building Beautiful Futures is a multi-year commitment that will help bring educational and career equity to Black, female college students and young professionals via scholarships, mentorship and career coaching opportunities. Applications are open now through November 30. To apply, please click HERE.

The scholarships are open to Black women with the following qualifications:

Must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate program at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Must be a U.S. resident or citizen.

Students who are academically ambitious, leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community volunteers.

"The Dark & Lovely partnership is truly a dream come true! I am forever grateful for my journey of hard work and sacrifices as this opportunity is the definition of building a beautiful future," stated Jessica L. Brown, President of The College Gurl Foundation. "Together, we are championing for education and sprinkling our black girl magic to close the opportunity gap for generations to come!"

Actress, producer and Dark & Lovely brand ambassador Storm Reid is an ambassador for the program and is helping to spread the word about this scholarship to young women who may be eligible. "College is difficult enough, and worrying about how to pay for it doesn't make it any better. This scholarship is an opportunity to alleviate a part of that financial burden and help young, Black women work towards achieving their dreams."

As Dark & Lovely celebrates 50 years of serving Black women and their beauty needs, they remain committed to closing the opportunity gap through scholarships, mentorship and career coaching opportunities to recent graduates and those pursuing four-year degrees. Closing the opportunity gap, which refers to the conditions and obstacles that people face which impact their opportunities in life, will create the path to success for Black women. To learn more on how to:

About Dark & Lovely

Dark & Lovely, founded in 1972, was created to help Black women express and embrace their individual styles. As one of the first brands to celebrate the Black consumer, for 50 years Dark & Lovely has been known for offering innovative products and technology made exclusively for Black Women to address their specific beauty needs. As a subsidiary of L'Oréal USA, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com.

About College Gurl Foundation

Since 2017, The College Gurl Foundation (CGF) has been educating students with a focus on minority students in the Washington Metropolitan area who come from economically disadvantaged households.

About Storm Reid

With numerous credits to her name, Storm Reid has emerged as one of Hollywood's most sought-after young actors. She is best known for starring as 'Meg' in A WRINKLE IN TIME, directed by multi-award winner Ava DuVernay. She has also appeared in memorable roles for THE SUICIDE SQUAD, INVISIBLE MAN, DON'T LET GO, and TWELVE YEARS A SLAVE. On the small screen, Reid stars alongside Zendaya in HBO's EUPHORIA, and can also be seen in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series WHEN THEY SEE US, based on the Central Park Five. Earlier this year, Reid partnered with Facebook Watch on "Chop it Up," a conversation series by way of cooking. The series was created and produced by Reid and her mother, Robyn Simpson, through their production company "A Seed & Wings." The independent multimedia production house, which was founded in 2013, is rooted in narratives that forge multi-cultural conversations, entertain, educate, and uplift. Reid recently wrapped production for the film ONE WAY where she acted alongside Travis Fimmel, Kevin Bacon and Drea de Matteo, and SEARCHING 2, starring opposite Nia Long.

