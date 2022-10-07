Acer Reports September Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 27.16 billion, up 34.2% Month-on-Month

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) reports its September consolidated revenues at NT$ 27.16 billion with 34.2% growth month-on-month and summed up its consolidated revenues for Q3'22 at NT$64.86 billion. Its year-to-September revenues reached NT$215.58 billion, down 7.3% year-on-year (YoY).

Business highlights include revenues from:

Gaming desktops grew 14.2% in Q3 YoY

Commercial desktops grew 8.0% in Q3 YoY

Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their September revenues, and their total year-to-September revenues grew 21.8% YoY. Highlights of businesses under incubation:

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 211.3% in Q3 YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 24.9% in Q3 YoY

While the PC industry is declining post pandemic, Acer's strategy to lower inventory, improve its cash position, and build multiple business engines is enhancing the Acer Group's resilience to weather through economic changes. For instance, its businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 22.9% of total revenues in Q3 and grew 15.0% year-to-September.

