5WPR Seeks Acquisitions in Continued Agency Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the leading and largest privately owned PR firms in the United States, announced today they are actively considering acquisitions of independent public relations and marketing agencies. The firm has experienced rapid growth in 2022, and projects continued growth in 2023.

"5WPR is celebrating 20 years as an agency and has long been able to grow organically," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "As we construct a growth plan for the future, we are looking at digital agencies and communications companies that would like to find a home at 5WPR."

"There have been few agencies over the last 20 years who have grown as rapidly as we have, and we believe over the next 20 years we will continue to be one of the fastest-growing agencies in the world," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As an industry-leading PR agency, 5W is committed to executing great work on behalf of our clients, and acquisitions are a path we are considering this year to provide expanded service offerings."

5WPR is seeking growth-minded marketing firms with revenues from $1-2 million dollars to acquire.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

