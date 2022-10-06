River unveils live Bitcoin miners to meet customer demand

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River (river.com) is a leading Bitcoin technology company that offers Bitcoin brokerage accounts, Lightning, and full-service Bitcoin mining. Today, River released live Bitcoin miners, adding to its suite of latest generation mining hardware and hosting options.

This new service creates immediate access to Bitcoin mining returns by enabling clients to purchase mining rigs that are already hashing. The live mining machines came online in September 2022, and are therefore, at the start of their useful life.

"The industry standard used to be ordering miners in advance and waiting for facilities to come online" says River CEO, Alex Leishman. "River has changed this paradigm by removing the lead time and operational complexities to get you mining in a matter of days. It's unheard of in the industry."

This summer, River brought thousands of miners online to meet continued demand of their clients, ranging from individuals to investment funds.

"Our focus has been making Bitcoin mining accessible and transparent," says Leishman. "Helping people achieve their financial goals through our Bitcoin products and services will continue to be our number one priority."

