NICKELODEON AND MATTEL DEBUT OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ALL-NEW MONSTER HIGH ANIMATED SERIES

Sneak Peek Episode of the Comedy-Adventure Animated Series to Air on Nickelodeon Following Premiere of Live-Action Movie Musical Monster High The Movie

Share it: @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation @Mattel @MonsterHigh #Nickelodeon #MonsterHigh

Click HERE to embed the trailer.

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Mattel today released the official trailer for Monster High, the original animated series based on the globally loved and iconic Monster High franchise. The series trailer will debut on-air within the premiere of the live-action television movie musical Monster High The Movie tonight at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Additionally, a sneak peek at a full episode of Monster High will air on Nickelodeon immediately following Monster High The Movie.

Monster High Series Nickelodeon and Mattel Logo (PRNewswire)

In the Monster High sneak peek episode, "Food Fight," Draculaura practices witchcraft, and Clawdeen and Frankie must help her subdue the tater tot she brought to life. Then, in "Unfinished Brain-ness," Frankie is "cursed" from their brain's past life and gets help from Clawdeen and Draculaura to break it. The episode can be seen on the Nick App, Nick.com and VOD beginning Friday, Oct. 7. Audiences can also see a sneak peek of Monster High beginning Friday, Oct. 7 on the Nickelodeon YouTube channel.

Monster High (26 episodes) follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon, as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. The comedy-adventure animated series will premiere in the U.S. on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, and in Canada, the UK and Australia later this year on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

The stellar voice cast behind the fashionable monsters includes: Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Clawdeen Wolf; Courtney Lin as Draculaura; Iris Menas as Frankie Stein; Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon; Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile; Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue; Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe; Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns; and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood.

Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters reflected in a new set of dolls, accessories, apparel, costumes and more inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation. Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Creative, serve as executive producers for Mattel.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon