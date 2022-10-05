Veratad Introduces a New Global Age and Identity Platform Aimed at Enhanced Verification Experience and Analytics

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a global provider of age and identity verification solutions, announced today the unveiling of "Veratad VX" – a new global age and identity verification platform designed to deliver a no-code journey orchestration and automated verification experience ("VX") that will leverage the industry's most robust suite of verification providers and methods.

The new VX orchestration platform is an extension of Veratad's proven core technology, IDresponse, that currently synthesizes dozens of providers and verification methods allowing clients access them through a single API integration.

Veratad VX business users can now create sophisticated, multi-touch customer verification workflows without touching a line of code. Unique to VX is the inclusion of customer-facing screens that are generated as verification journeys are created by the user. Data and source providers are pre-integrated with the VX platform. This allows the user to define rules and build workflows by choosing from a set of pre-configured verification templates or to build their own custom verification experience for customers based on their unique needs – all without the need for engineers or lengthy development projects.

VX also comes with an analytics dashboard that gives users up-to-the-minute insight into customer behavior and drop-off points. Armed with this valuable information, business users can fine-tune their verification workflows to realize the best verification experience for their customers. Veratad says the VX roadmap includes the incorporation of machine learning that will use the VX analytics to direct the most effective journeys without manual intervention.

"We are coining a new industry acronym with 'VX' and this new platform represents an exciting new chapter for our company," says John E. Ahrens, CEO, Veratad Technologies. "We have been carefully listening to our customers and prospects and VX is the response. It's not just about affording access to the most effective verification methods; it's about providing our customers the tools they need to maximize how they interact with their customers, discovering the best verification experience, that is the key."

Veratad will be formally introducing the new VX platform at the Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited:NJ, on October 6, 2022 at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken, NJ. Propelify is an event that celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship by giving thousands of attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and propel their businesses. Veratad will be attending Propelify as a Gold sponsor and exhibiting all day from booth #14.

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies, LLC is the leading provider of global age and identity verification solutions. Veratad makes high-end technology accessible with a full suite of trusted and highly flexible verification methods. With Veratad, data, documents, out-of-wallet questions, mobile two-factor authentication and biometrics come together to solve the toughest identity problems. Privacy matters at Veratad. Our solutions verify age or identity in seconds while protecting sensitive personal data and promoting a high level of consumer privacy. Veratad's goal is to keep our clients safe without losing focus on their goals of increasing profits, reducing costs, preventing fraud and enhancing compliance. For more information, visit https://veratad.com/ .

About Propelify

The Propelify Innovation Festival empowers innovators and entrepreneurs to advance their businesses and careers. Over the years, the Propelify Innovation Festival has welcomed over 40,000 attendees, hundreds of exhibitors, and world-renowned speakers like Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, James Altucher, Beth Comstock, Gov. Phil Murphy, and more. The gathering features talks, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, startup competitions, music, food, and drinks, earning a recognition from Forbes as "The SXSW of the Northeast."

About TechUnited

TechUnited:NJ is a membership-driven, non-profit organization that offers opportunities for tech-enabled companies and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and grow to propel the future of New Jersey and beyond through events, mentorship, content creation, and more

