Tecsys' End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Software Offering Adds Receiving Functionality; In a League of Its Own

With the Addition of Its Mobile Receiving App, Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare Becomes the Only Software Solution to Natively Span Dock to Doc with its Supply Chain Management Platform for Health Systems.

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces a key milestone for its end-to-end Elite™ Healthcare supply chain execution platform with the launch of Elite™ Healthcare Receiving, a hospital receiving application that seamlessly integrates receiving and delivery processes into a health system's supply chain operations. This keystone in Tecsys' end-to-end healthcare supply chain portfolio means that there is no process gap from dock to doc, connecting historically disconnected operational silos.

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS) (PRNewswire)

Elite™ Healthcare Receiving allows for coordinated distribution to easily manage items in all locations throughout the hospital using a single point of entry. The platform-integrated product eliminates the use of multiple tools, systems and processes and provides you with complete chain of custody tracking.

"This solution is a true testament to our end-to-end value proposition in healthcare, and widens the capability gap even more between Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare platform and other point solutions on the market," explains Cory Turner CMRP, senior director of Healthcare Strategy. "By integrating the hospital receiving function as part of the holistic supply chain execution process, we are eliminating the typically accepted gap between warehouse and distribution management and in-hospital inventory management."

Healthcare supply chains are typically bifurcated between the activities within a distribution or consolidated service center and those at point of use. The receiving function then depends on ERP integration or a standalone bolt-on application. In order to maintain data integrity and end-to-end visibility of items moving through the hospital, supply chain staff are therefore required to either duplicate entries or flip flop between two systems, slowing down the receiving process. Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare software platform has natively stitched together a truly unified data and process flow, without the need for bolt-ons or auxiliary solutions.

"Most health systems have built in permanent workarounds that are not great in terms of process or efficiency. Having worked as a healthcare supply chain practitioner for over two decades, I have seen a host of mix-and-match solutions that attempted to piece together disparate systems to try and achieve what Tecsys is now doing with its Elite™ Healthcare platform," continues Turner. "There is simply nothing like it on the market, and it's a very exciting value proposition to bring to the healthcare industry."

Tecsys is working with a number of customers looking to leverage technology better suited to the complexities of today's healthcare supply chain. For more information on the Elite™ Healthcare Receiving application, visit www.tecsys.com/hospitalreceiving

Tecsys has long held the torch for combatting the unique supply chain challenges in healthcare, and its software is widely used across North America to power healthcare supply chain operations. Tecsys' continued growth in the healthcare market reflects the intensifying need for intelligent supply chain management as spot shortages, regulatory requirements and complexities deepen. The supply chain software provider has earned a reputation in the healthcare arena for its approach toward integrated management of healthcare supply chain activities.

"We have been intentional in the value we deliver to the healthcare industry. Our enviable position in this market helps us to bring even more value because we work with our customers to uncover new opportunities for optimization," explains Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "Our growing footprint in the healthcare industry is a testament to the work we do with the nation's top health systems, and this innovation is a perfect example of building real solutions rather than just software."

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

