Exclusive digital collectible figures and more available only at Walmart starting October 6

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and HILLSIDE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart and NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) are proud to announce AutoT, the first of its kind revolutionary digital collectible platform featuring limited-edition figures and collectibles. Launching exclusively at Walmart, online October 6 and in select stores nationwide October 15, AutoT collectibles will break new ground in the digital collector space by offering exclusive figures and collectibles featuring rare chase variants signed by stars and creators.

NECA Launches AutoT at Walmart, an Exclusive New Digital Collectibles Marketplace

Each series in the AutoT line is based on a specific pop culture property. Once a customer purchases an AutoT box, they enter the digital code found on their Walmart receipt into their personal account at Autotvault.com to reveal which collectible item they've received.

"At Walmart, we are always finding new ways to bring innovation and one-of-a-kind offerings to our customers," said Laura Rush, SVP, Electronics, Toys & Seasonal – Walmart U.S. "NECA's unique collectibles and inventive AutoT platform offers a new type of shopping experience to shoppers, ensuring that Walmart is bringing the best in tech and entertainment to customers nationwide."

The AutoT website uses patent pending blockchain technology to track the authenticity and ownership history of AutoT collectibles so fans can easily buy, sell and trade on the platform with confidence. Collectors can store their digital collectible for up to two years free of charge in the NECA Vault or have the physical item shipped to them.

"NECA is the world leader in pop culture figures and collectibles," said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of NECA, "Partnering with Walmart, we are excited to bring exclusive NECA merchandise featuring today's hottest IPs into the digital world."

AutoT launches with new to market figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring Shredder, Renet, and Foot Soldier. Fans will also have a chance to receive rare chase variants signed by co-creator Kevin Eastman. Also debuting are exclusive Bob Ross collectible lithographs from Bob Ross Inc. with more properties and collectibles to be announced in the coming weeks.

The first of its kind AutoT sale starts October 6 online at Walmart.com and in select stores nationwide on October 15, with new products dropping at regular intervals.

