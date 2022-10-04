Equifax Introduces CloudControl to Strengthen Digital Supply Chain Security for Company's Products and Services

Innovative Dashboard for Equifax Customers Continues Company's Commitment to Furthering Transparency in Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced the introduction of CloudControl, a dashboard that brings greater transparency and improved security to digital supply chains for organizations using Equifax products and solutions. Developed to provide customers with real-time insights into the security posture of Equifax Cloud™-based products and services, CloudControl is part of the company's ongoing commitment to furthering transparency in cybersecurity.

"We believe that more communication, more collaboration, and more transparency equals stronger security," said Jamil Farshchi, EVP and Chief Information Security Officer of Equifax. "We know that combatting today's cyber threats requires that all organizations work together and build a collective defense. That's why we're arming our customers with the insights they need to strengthen their own digital supply chain with Equifax CloudControl so they have transparency into the security of their Equifax products and solutions. We're helping them to reduce risk while forging the path for much-needed security transparency."

Industry analysts have identified the digital supply chain as one of the top security and risk management trends for 2022. Through the CloudControl dashboard, customers will be provided with deep insights into control effectiveness, empowering them with the information they need to make informed risk decisions. The dashboard is designed to provide the aggregate security posture of the Equifax products used by the organization along with the ability to export data for use in their own risk modeling as needed. This innovative capability reduces the reliance on point in time questionnaire-based supplier assessments.

"CloudControl delivers unprecedented security insights, in real-time, to the thousands of customers who utilize our Equifax Cloud-based products and services," said Zach Tisher, Vice President of Security Risk for Equifax. "The result means that security professionals – from analysts to the CISO – will have the data they need to gain confidence in the strength of their digital supply chain."

CloudControl will be rolled out in phases to Equifax customers in the coming months at no cost. For more information about the CloudControl initiative, please contact cloudcontrol@equifax.com . For more information about cybersecurity at Equifax, check out the company's 2021 Security Annual Report.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

