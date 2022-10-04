Dimensional Innovations and Partners Create Dallas Mavericks Interactive Experience

Mavs Vault publicly showcases the organization's history at State Fair of Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo.and DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations (DI), in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, JRA - Part of RWS Entertainment Group, Heritage Werks and DI Build, is proud to announce Mavs Vault, presented by ShiftKey — an immersive, public exhibition highlighting the organization's 42-year history through never-before-seen artifacts, archival footage, merchandise, memorabilia and more. Located within the Hall of State at Fair Park at this year's State Fair of Texas, the exhibit is open to fans now through October 23rd.

DI, an experience design, tech and fabrication firm, worked in close collaboration with JRA, an attraction design company, to create an engaging experience for all who entered the vault. Heritage Werks, the Mavs heritage agency of record, that specializes in archival storytelling, helped curate the content while DI Build helped execute the implementation of the built space. The Mavericks provided strategic oversight and direction throughout the process.

Mavs Vault, located in the Hall of State, opened with a special VIP preview on September 28th, showcasing colorful displays, historically-relevant artifacts, playful interactives and unique photo opportunities. Admission into Mavs Vault is free with paid entry to the State Fair of Texas through October 23rd, 2022.

"Creating the ultimate Dallas Mavericks experience for Mavs Vault was unlike anything we've done before," said Dallas Mavericks Director of Events Ashley Gambino. "Collaborating with Heritage Werks, DI and JRA brought this project to life, and we are thrilled to share these memories with our fans."

"When fans and onlookers step inside Mavs Vault, they'll be given a unique glimpse into the organization — the likes of which they've never experienced before," said Justin Wood, Professional Sports Practice Director, DI. "Creating this remarkable exhibit alongside the Mavs and our wonderful partners has been exhilarating, offering a deeper appreciation for the team and the impact they have on the league today."

"JRA is honored to have worked with the Dallas Mavericks and our partners at Dimensional Innovations, Heritage Werks and DI Build on this exciting project," said JRA Executive Vice President, Shawn McCoy. "I think it's 'safe' to say that Mavs Vault will be one of the great experiences at the Texas State Fair."

"Telling the Dallas Mavericks' story on a platform as BIG as the State Fair of Texas is a labor of love for our team," said Heritage Werks' Executive Director Charlie Turano. "We look forward to seeing Mavs fans connect with the memories that inspired them to fall in love with such a wonderful franchise."

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with entertainment giants, professional and collegiate sports organizations, Fortune 500 companies and brands, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 110,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked-about experiences across the country. www.dimin.com

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

About JRA

JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group, plans, designs and delivers exceptional visitor experiences for theme parks, attractions, venues, casinos, hotels and resorts, visitor centers, retail and real estate, municipalities, airports, cruise lines and port of call destinations. Clients include Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Hasbro, National Comedy Center, The Coca-Cola Company, Universal Studios Florida, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Superfly X , Toyota and more. Around the world, JRA parent company RWS Entertainment Group creates and operates custom entertainment, live events, attractions, destinations and branded experiences, delivering over 500 live experiences and providing career opportunities for more than 6,500 professionals each year. www.jackrouse.com

About Heritage Werks

Heritage Werks is the heritage agency for sports, brands and entertainment. We specialize in establishing and maintaining state-of-the-art archival programs and curating compelling content and narratives to fuel interactive experiences, new venues, exhibits, museums, storytelling campaigns, and much more. Our clients include DOW 30 and Fortune 500 companies, major technology, luxury and fashion brands, MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL teams and many others. We also provide private client services to support the needs of celebrities and other highly accomplished individuals. www.heritagewerks.com

