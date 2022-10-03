NLP Logix Partners with Databricks to Drive Business Value with the Lakehouse Platform

Machine learning services built on Databricks' Lakehouse Platform provide expedited value to clients to solve their big data problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, one of the fastest growing custom machine learning/artificial intelligence companies in the United States, today announced they have partnered with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). NLP Logix brings over a dozen years of experience in developing and deploying custom machine learning and business automation solutions across multiple industries including defense, human resources, non-profit, financial services and others.

This announcement provides inherent value by Databricks offering the most technologically advanced data lakehouse platform, which unifies an organization's most valuable data assets: data, analytics and AI into a single environment where the experienced data science team at NLP Logix can quickly develop and deploy machine learning models onto the Lakehouse Platform.

"We have seen the evolution from data warehouses in the '1990's to 2000's to Data Lakes in the 2000's, and we were able to develop and deploy machine learning and automation models for companies" said Matt Berseth, Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer at NLP Logix. "But with the infrastructure of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, we are able to do this at least twice as fast and thus at a reduced cost."

The key to this acceleration in innovation is the Databricks' Lakehouse Platform unifies data teams with an open, scalable environment for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single platform.

"At NLP Logix we say that "Data Science is a Team Sport" and we have proven time and again to be able provide the most state of the art machine learning/artificial intelligence solutions," said Berseth. "The Databricks Lakehouse Platform provides the one-unified field that our team can compete with to step up our game to the next level."

NLP Logix is an artificial intelligence/machine learning product and automation solutions provider, which has evolved over the last eleven years to one of the fastest growing teams of machine learning practitioners in the United States. To learn more, contact NLP Logix at contact@nlplogix.com

