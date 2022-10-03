MAKITA LAUNCHES NEW OUTDOOR ADVENTURE, GIVING USERS THE POWER TO GO ANYWHERE

Outdoor Adventure products, powered by 18V LXT batteries, take users from the job site to the outdoors in one system

LA MIRADA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita®, the innovation leader in cordless technology, has pushed cordless into new spaces with the announcement of Outdoor Adventure, a new range of cordless products for camping, hiking, fishing, tailgating and more.

The Power to Go Anywhere

Outdoor Adventure products feature a distinctive camo-green color inspired by outdoor environments. They operate within the existing Makita LXT® System, giving users seamless compatibility and one system of cordless products for use at work, at home and the outdoors.

"Makita cordless technology revolutionized construction job sites, and now Outdoor Adventure brings new levels of cordless performance for camping, hiking, fishing, tailgating, and more," said Brent Withey, vice president, brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc.

"There is a greater appreciation of the outdoors as people are spending more time outside," he continued. "At the same time, there are no battery-powered systems in the outdoor products category with the advanced technology and proven performance of LXT®. With Outdoor Adventure, users now have battery-powered products they can count on when they hit the open road. If you're a pro contractor, a build-it-yourselfer or simply a lover of the great outdoors, Outdoor Adventure and LXT® is the cordless system for you."

Maximum Cordless Performance

Outdoor Adventure Products are powered by Makita 18V LXT® batteries and feature the same advanced technology that power Makita tools on commercial job sites, so users get the same maximum performance and efficiency for the outdoors.

Outdoor Adventure launches with 16 battery-powered products including a chain saw, inflator and wet-dry vacuum as well as cordless lighting, fans, audio equipment, a coffee maker and more. The system will continue to expand with a range of new function-specific products on the way.

The following are the new Outdoor Adventure products announced for October 2022:

Work Lights and Flashlights: When the sun goes down, campers and hikers need portable and powerful lighting. Outdoor Adventure work lights and flashlights bring reliable, long-lasting lighting to camp sites, workspaces, or wherever the road leads.

Speaker and Radio: Outdoor Adventure offers two powerful and portable solutions that bring the audio to camp sites, tailgate parties, and more. Both feature the convenience of Bluetooth®.

Fans and Cordless Power Source: Bring cooling air to a tent, trailer, or tailgate party with two Outdoor Adventure cordless fans. Use a Makita battery to charge devices with the portable power source.

Inflator: There's no compressed air in the back country. For off-roaders, overlanders, and campers alike, Outdoor Adventure has a portable solution for unexpected tire maintenance and inflation demands.

Chain Saw, Vacuum and Blower: Whether it's trail-clearing and cutting firewood, or just cleaning up an RV, tent or pop-up trailer, Outdoor Adventure is the solution. The new system includes a powerful chain saw for portable cutting, and two efficient tools for fast clean-ups.

Beverage Utility and Cooler: Coffee and cold beverages are mandatory for any road trip or tailgate party. Outdoor Adventure has solutions that keep them flowing, hot or cold, including a battery-powered coffee maker. Coming soon: A battery-powered hot water kettle and cooler/warmer.

