RHINOSHIELD Launches iPhone 14 Cases & Accessories with Superior Magnetic Pull Force for MagSafe

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHINOSHIELD - global tech accessories brand best known for their ultra-impact protective cases and customizations - is proud to announce the release of a new range of cases and accessories in conjunction with the launch of the Apple iPhone 14.

RHINOSHIELD's new iPhone 14 cases and accessories offer MagSafe with superior magnetic pull force, so you can stay worry-free from fumbling your phone and focus on your task at hand. With their hundreds of customizations, there is a case for everyone.

The latest launch includes re-releases of best-sellers upgraded for the iPhone 14 including the below models. All RHINOSHIELD iPhone cases are highly customizable with colored camera rings and buttons to mix and match however you'd like. Cases are also available in thousands of prints - choose from one of their stylish collaboration designs or create your own case with custom text, a meaningful photo, or premium stamping.

SolidSuit - best-selling phone case with reliable grip and changeable camera ring.

Clear - a clear, anti-yellowing phone case with hundreds of prints, different colored buttons, camera rings and customizations available. Complete the look with six different lanyards.

Mod NX - a super tough, fully customizable case with the flexibility of switching backplates to suit the occasion. This case also allows you to pop out the backplate and replace it with a rim to transform it into a minimalist bumper case.

Customizations - RHINOSHIELD's vast arsenal of original designs, collaborations, and personal customizations gives you endless options to make your case truly your own.

CrashGuard NX - a super tough fully customizable bumper case.

The iPhone case range offers protective implements and benefits such as:

MagSafe capabilities - RHINOSHIELD cases offer one of the most powerful magnetic pull forces on the MagSafe-compatible accessories market, 2x stronger than Apple's official MagSafe products.

Exceeds military grade protection - the cases are constructed with their proprietary material crafted to be super tough, yet surprisingly flexible, making it incredibly difficult to break.

Barely there feel - RHINOSHIELD cases are among the thinnest and lightest protective cases you can find. The cases weigh an average of 30g – equivalent to a AA battery – or half that if using a bumper.

Better for you and the planet: RHINOSHIELD has formulated their new cases with your health and safety and the environment in mind. They have been independently tested, meeting the US FDA food-grade standard and contain no BPA, BPS or BPF. Their cases are also made with a mono-material, making them easier to be recycled.

RHINOSHIELD's iPhone 14 product offerings include useful add-ons to increase usability and give your device 360 degrees of protection. These include the newly launched phone GRIP, 3D Impact Screen Protectors, and multi-colored lens protectors.

To learn more about RHINOSHIELD's iPhone products, visit https://shop.rhinoshield.io/shop/apple .

About RHINOSHIELD:

RHINOSHIELD challenges the ordinary by creating products providing extreme impact protection without compromising on style. Established in 2012, RHINOSHIELD has evolved from a start-up on Kickstarter to a global ultra-impact protective accessories brand. Since the beginning, RHINOSHIELD's design concepts have been based on creative ingenuity, and they continue to develop innovative products, while keeping sustainability at the basis of their mission. With stores in Asia, North America, and Europe, RHINOSHIELD brings technological protection to people all over the world. Find out more at www.rhinoshield.io .

