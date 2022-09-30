Juvare® Supports Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts through Crisis Track®

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the global leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that it will make available its damage assessment and disaster management software, Crisis Track, to counties in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina who are not already Crisis Track clients at no charge to commence Hurricane Ian response.

Juvare Logo (PRNewsfoto/Juvare) (PRNewswire)

"Crisis Track's deep expertise in streamlining damage assessments and WebEOC's unrivaled ability to create a common operating picture will enable our partners in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to recover faster," said Bob Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Juvare. "By leveraging Crisis Track, counties will be able to accelerate recovery efforts and restore normalcy."

Crisis Track is specifically designed to collect damage assessments rapidly and accurately for FEMA's disaster declaration process. The solution helps businesses, organizations, and municipalities better meet FEMA's requirements while reducing the resources needed to assess damages. Crisis Track processes and maintains the dimensions and replacement costs for buildings, public utilities, bridges and culverts, and electric utility assets before a disaster happens. This enables the prepopulating of web and mobile-based damage assessment forms with accurate data, eliminating guesswork when a crisis puts millions of dollars at stake.

"We're privileged to be in a position to help our Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina partners quickly and thoughtfully in this time of recovery," said Bryan Kaplan, SVP and Chief Information Officer at Juvare. "In response efforts such as this, eliminating manual processes and streamlining information flow helps communities recover faster."

About Juvare

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

