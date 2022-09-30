Over 2.7 million Americans insured through the COVID-19 emergency Medicaid expansion will qualify for Marketplace tax credits and will need professional assistance, such as New Health Partners agents, to transition into an Affordable Care Act plan carrier once the Medicaid expires.

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Health Partners , a national FMO based in Miami, FL, specializing in Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act carriers, is putting a heavy emphasis on agent recruitment to continue positioning the company to deliver the anticipated post COVID-19 health insurance demand. Once the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency expires, there will be millions of Americans in need of uninterrupted care, and health insurance agents will play a vital role in providing affordable insurance options.

Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage.

To encourage agents, New Health Partners is running a sweepstakes this upcoming selling season for one licensed health insurance agent to win a Tesla Model 3*. The lucky winner will be chosen at random by a third-party ( Alliance ) in April 2023. New Health Partners is making it easy for agents to enter the sweepstakes through a simple onboarding process where an agent gains one entry into the sweepstakes with just one carrier appointment.

New Health Partners' CEO, Tony Feijoo, explains, "Most of us at one time or another have been without health insurance, and we know first-hand the anxiety it can create in households across the country." He continues, "The Tesla sweepstakes is an 'out-of-the-box' strategy to prepare for the upcoming demand for health care while having fun. We know how hard health insurance agents around the country work and wanted to create excitement while giving agents the opportunity to increase their book of business."

The Affordable Care Act is in its twelfth year and continues to lower the rate of un-insured Americans. With the expansion of health insurance carriers and additional coverage, there will be hundreds of options for consumers nationwide post COVID-19.

*The New Health Partners Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Tesla or our partner carriers.

New Health Partners

We are a National Health Insurance Broker Agency with over 30 years of experience as an FMO, MSO, and primary care distribution. We facilitate innovative health care to better the lives of patients through the integration of a member-centric multi-platform solution that creates value by delivering efficient, quality-driven health care.

New Health Partners represent Bright HealthCare, Ambetter, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Community Health Choice, CarePlus Health Plans, Simply Healthcare, Humana, Devoted Health Plans, Oscar Health, Florida Blue, Molina Healthcare, Cigna, Friday Health Plans, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions, Kelsey-Seybold, WellCare, AvMed, and Doctors Healthcare Plans.

